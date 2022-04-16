Stuttgart Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The women's tour heads to Stuttgart for a WTA 500 event scheduled to take place from April 18-24. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed. The Pole will be joined by six top-10 players, including Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari. The only top-10 players who will miss the event are Garbine Muguruza, Danielle Collins and Barbora Krejcikova, who are sidelined with injuries.

Swiatek has won three tournaments in a row and will be the favorite to lift the trophy at the Stuttgart Open as well. The 2020 Roland Garros champion is currently competing at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she handed Mihaela Buzarnescu a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown to notch up her 18th consecutive win.

.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis For our new Brand Ambassador @EmmaRaducanu , the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a double debut: first time in Stuttgart and first time on clay. In an interview, she speaks about how much she is looking forward to the tournament: bit.ly/3O3PepG For our new Brand Ambassador @EmmaRaducanu, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a double debut: first time in Stuttgart and first time on clay. In an interview, she speaks about how much she is looking forward to the tournament: bit.ly/3O3PepG https://t.co/K9v08ouDNK

The Stuttgart Open will also be the first clay tournament that Emma Raducanu will compete in. The teenager notched up her first win on clay by defeating Tereza Martincova in straight sets at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Bianca Andreescu will also make her return to the tour at the Stuttgart Open.

Stuttgart Open Schedule

The qualifying rounds begin on Saturday, with main-draw play set to commence on Monday. The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round, so Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari won't be in action until Wednesday at the very least.

The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The singles final will take place on 24 April at 1 pm local time.

Date Day Start Time Round April 16, 2022 Saturday 11:00 am Qualifying April 17, 2022 Sunday 11:00 am Qualifying April 18, 2022 Monday 3:00 pm First April 19, 2022 Tuesday 12:30 pm First April 20, 2022 Wednesday 12:30 pm First and Second April 21, 2022 Thursday 12:30 pm Second April 22, 2022 Friday 12:30 pm Quarterfinal April 23, 2022 Saturday 12:00 pm Semifinal April 24, 2022 Sunday 01:00 pm Final

The schedule can be accessed here.

Order of Play

Players will fight for a spot in the main draw this weekend. The order of play for 16 April is as follows:

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Maddison Inglis vs Nastasja Schunk

followed by: Cristina Bucsa vs Eva Lys

followed by: Storm Sanders vs Mara Guth

followed by: Tamara Korpatsch vs Mandy Minella

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Elina Avanesyan vs Federica di Sarra

followed by: Chloe Paquet vs Ellen Perez

followed by: Stefanie Voegele vs Carole Monnet

Not before 3:30 pm: Panna Unvardy vs Kathinka Von Deichmann

The order of play can be accessed here.

Stuttgart Open 2022: Live stream details

Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win the Stuttgart Open.

All matches will be televised live in Germany via Eurosport, Tennis Channel and Porsche Tennis TV. Viewers from the following countries can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Arvind Sriram