Stuttgart Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, order of play, live streaming details and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The women's tour heads to Stuttgart for a WTA 500 event scheduled to take place from April 18-24. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed. The Pole will be joined by six top-10 players, including Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari. The only top-10 players who will miss the event are Garbine Muguruza, Danielle Collins and Barbora Krejcikova, who are sidelined with injuries.
Swiatek has won three tournaments in a row and will be the favorite to lift the trophy at the Stuttgart Open as well. The 2020 Roland Garros champion is currently competing at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she handed Mihaela Buzarnescu a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown to notch up her 18th consecutive win.
.
The Stuttgart Open will also be the first clay tournament that Emma Raducanu will compete in. The teenager notched up her first win on clay by defeating Tereza Martincova in straight sets at the Billie Jean King Cup.
Bianca Andreescu will also make her return to the tour at the Stuttgart Open.
Stuttgart Open Schedule
The qualifying rounds begin on Saturday, with main-draw play set to commence on Monday. The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round, so Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari won't be in action until Wednesday at the very least.
The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The singles final will take place on 24 April at 1 pm local time.
The schedule can be accessed here.
Order of Play
Players will fight for a spot in the main draw this weekend. The order of play for 16 April is as follows:
Court 1
Starting at 11 am local time: Maddison Inglis vs Nastasja Schunk
followed by: Cristina Bucsa vs Eva Lys
followed by: Storm Sanders vs Mara Guth
followed by: Tamara Korpatsch vs Mandy Minella
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time: Elina Avanesyan vs Federica di Sarra
followed by: Chloe Paquet vs Ellen Perez
followed by: Stefanie Voegele vs Carole Monnet
Not before 3:30 pm: Panna Unvardy vs Kathinka Von Deichmann
The order of play can be accessed here.
Stuttgart Open 2022: Live stream details
All matches will be televised live in Germany via Eurosport, Tennis Channel and Porsche Tennis TV. Viewers from the following countries can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: American viewers can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.
UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.
Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on beIN Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.