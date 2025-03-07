"Such a disservice to every woman on this planet" - When Serena Williams was furious with Indian Wells director over controversial sexist comments

Serena Williams didn’t hold back her frustration over the former Indian Wells CEO Raymond Moore's controversial comments about women’s tennis. She said she was baffled by his remarks and called them a “disservice” to every woman on the planet.

In 2016, Moore raised eyebrows by claiming that female players “ride on the coattails of the men” and are “very, very lucky” to have men’s tennis leading the way. He went on to say that if he were a female player, he would “get down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were born, because they have carried this sport.”

Serrena Williams, who finished as the runner-up at Indian Wells in 2016, dismissed Moore’s remarks as baseless. She pointed out that in 2015, the women’s US Open final had sold out well before the men’s, proving the strong demand for women’s tennis.

"Yeah, I'm still surprised, especially with me and Venus and all the other women on the tour that's done well. Last year the women's final at the US Open sold out well before the men. I'm sorry, did Roger play in that final or Rafa or any man play in that final that was sold out before the men's final? I think not," she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added:

"So I feel like, you know, that is such a disservice to her and every female, not only a female athlete but every woman on this planet, that has ever tried to stand up for what they believed in and being proud to be a woman."

After criticism from Serena Williams & others, Raymond Moore turned in his resignation

Serena Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open | Source: Getty

Raymond Moore stepped down as CEO and tournament director of Indian Wells after his controversial remarks sparked backlash from Serena Williams and others. Despite issuing an apology, the criticism was intense, and the impact was already irreversible.

In a statement, Indian Wells tournament owner Larry Ellison said:

"Ray let me know he has decided to step down from his roles as CEO and tournament director effective immediately. I fully understand his decision."

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is one of the few tournaments in tennis, along with its successor, the Miami Open, that has been offering equal prize money since 2012. In this regard, it follows the model set by the Grand Slams—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

