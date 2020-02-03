Sud de France Open 2020: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Gael Monfils

After the conclusion of another exciting Australian Open 2020, the players head to Montpellier for the Sud de France Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 3 February to 9 February.

One of the three ATP 250 tournaments that begin almost immediately as the Australian Open draws to a close, the Sud de France is the hot-spot for rising French players and some of the best on the tour. The likes of Gael Monfils, David Goffin, Pierre Hugues Herbert, Denis Shapovalov will be taking part in this edition of the tournament.

Denis Shapovalov

Established in 1987, the Sud de France Open was held in Lyon until 2009 before finding another place for itself in the southern province of France from 2010. The list of winners is quite impressive as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Alexander Zverev and Richard Gasquet crowd the list of French-dominated players.

The 2020 edition will be of a similar fashion too given how some of the top players in the circuit are scheduled to clash against each other.

The level of tennis can be expected to be very high given the fair share of distribution of players, both amateur and experienced in the same milieu. While Adrian Mannarino will begin proceedings against Australian Alexei Popyrin, youngster Ugo Umbert will play against the experienced Feliciano Lopez in a clash of the lefties.

Feliciano Lopez

All in all, the Sud de France Open promises to be an exciting affair and a good spot to find rising talent!

Here's all you need to know about the Sud de France Open 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 542,695

Where to watch Sud de France Open 2020?

India - There will be no TV broadcast for this tournament here.

Live streaming details for Sud de France Open 2020

Sud de France Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).