Sumit Nagal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics following spate of withdrawals

India's Sumit Nagal has made the cut-off for the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, according to ANI.

Nagal is currently ranked No. 154 in the ATP rankings. The 23-year-old was not on the original list released by the International Federation (ITF) last month based on the June 14 cut-off, but the withdrawal of several players has paved the way for the Indian to make the cut.

As per the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar, officials are in the process of getting in touch with Nagal to confirm his schedule in the coming weeks before responding to the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Yes, he has qualified but we have to look at many things," Dhupar told ANI. "Due to withdrawals, Sumit Nagal has become eligible. Now we will talk to Sumit. We are already in the process, will talk to him if it's possible because the notice is very short. If it works for him accordingly, we will respond to the concerned authority."

Nagal competed at the Hamburg Open in Germany this week, winning two matches in qualifying to reach the main draw. In his first-round encounter at the claycourt event, the Indian was defeated by Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, ranked No. 130 in the world.

The tennis event at the Olympics gets underway on 24 July and runs through 1 August. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Simona Halep are among those who have pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics already.

Sumit Nagal's qualification is good news for Sania Mirza and Indian tennis fans

While the men's doubles pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are still awaiting an update on their status for Tokyo 2020, Sumit Nagal's qualification is good news for Sania Mirza and Indian tennis fans.

Only pairs from the same nation who are already on-site for the singles and doubles events in Tokyo can sign up for the mixed doubles competition. With no certainty around Bopanna and Sharan at this point, Nagal's qualification gives India a chance to sign up for the mixed doubles event.

Mirza has qualified for the women's doubles event along with Ankita Raina.

