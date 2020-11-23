'Super important' for the new generation to preserve tennis fans brought in by the Big 4: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem brought his breakthrough 2020 season to a disappointing end as he lost to Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-7 4-6 in the final of the Nitto ATP Finals 2020 on Sunday.

Following the defeat, the Austrian spoke to members of the media about his year, how he has dealt with various pressures during the course of the season, and men's tennis' fabled 'Big 4' - namely Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

We need to keep the tennis fans the Big 4 brought to the game: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem (L) and Rafael Nadal

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray have dominated the men's tour for nearly 16 years now, with two of the four finishing at the top of the World rankings every single year since 2005.

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, however, believes that fans of tennis need to be preserved even after their retirement, which draws nearer and nearer.

"I think it's super important for the sport because Roger, Rafa, Nole and even Andy did so much for tennis," said Dominic Thiem. "I think they brought so many people, and so many new fans to tennis. And as I said, there will come a time when they are not around anymore and we have too keep all the tennis fans."

The 27-year-old, who recently won his first Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open, said that the onus falls on younger players like himself and Medvedev to keep tennis fans enthralled.

"I think that is the challenge. That we perform well, play great in the big tournaments, and become huge stars ourselves. It's super important for tennis in general, because they did so much for our sport. And as I said, our challenge is to is to keep all those people with tennis and continue their story. ," said Thiem.

Thiem's comments came right after the season-ending Tour finals, which has not seen a member of the Big 4 crowned champion since Murray's triumph in 2016.

Thiem and Medvedev defeated both Djokovic and Nadal at least once during the course of the tournament.

Thiem had fallen short of the Nitto ATP Finals title last year as well, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash. The Austrian has now lost two consecutive ATP Tour finals and won only one of four Grand Slam finals since the start of 2018.

In the same time at Grand Slams finals, Federer has won one in two, Nadal has won four in five, and Djokovic has won five in six; indicating a bit of a problem area for Thiem and the other challengers to their throne at the summit of men's tennis.