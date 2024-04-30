John McEnroe once courted controversy with a disparaging remark about Zimbabwe's potential court choice for their tie at the 2000 Davis Cup.

McEnroe took over the captaincy for the United States Davis Cup in October 1999, ahead of their opening tie against Zimbabwe, which was set to take place a week after the 2000 Australian Open.

McEnroe's tenure didn't get off to the best start, as he struggled to convince Pete Sampras to represent Team USA alongside Andre Agassi, emphasizing the importance of commitment and suggesting that it was a test of character to separate the "men from the boys."

"I think it’s critical that all the top players do play. I think he realises it’s the right thing to do, but he may have different feelings, particularly when he sees the draw," John McEnroe said (via Tennis Majors).

"This will be a gut check for a couple of guys. We will separate the men from the boys," he added.

When asked about which surface he expected the hosts, Zimbabwe, to select for the tie, John McEnroe made a controversial statement. The American quipped that they would opt for the surface that gave them the best shot at winning, which was likely to be cow dung.

"They are going to pick a surface that they feel they have the best chance of beating us on, which will probably be cow dung," he said.

McEnroe's comment was not well received, extending beyond the realm of tennis to draw ire from the Zimbabwean government as well.

Immanuel Gombo, a Zimbabwean representative at the United Nations, rebuked the American, pointing out that their Davis Cup team didn't need to resort to playing on cow dung to triumph over formidable opponents like Australia.

"When we beat Australia last year, we didn’t play on a cow dung court," Gombo said.

A brief look at John McEnroe and the United States' tie against Zimbabwe at the 2000 Davis Cup

John McEnroe

The John McEnroe-led United States team was at a disadvantage heading into their first-round tie against Zimbabwe at the 2000 Davis Cup, as Pete Sampras sustained a hip injury during his Australian Open semifinal with Andre Agassi.

The tie took place on indoor hardcourts, with Agassi winning the opening match against Wayne Black 7-5, 6-3, 7-5. However, Zimbabwe leveled the scores as Byron Black pulled off a 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Chris Woodruff.

Wayne Black and Kevin Ullyet then edged past Rick Leach and Alex O'Brien 7-6(4), 5-7, 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 to secure a 2-1 lead for Zimbabwe. Agassi brought the Americans back into the contest by emerging victorious against Byron Black, winning 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Woodruff sealed the United States' 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe, triumphing over Wayne Black 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-4.