Suzhou 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Suzhou WTA 125

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Suzhou, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa preview

Eala at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

Fourth seed Alexandra Eala will face Poland's Katarzyna Kawa in the first round of the WTA 125 event in Suzhou with Eala having a 37-21 record this season, with her best result coming at a Challenger event in Guadalajara, where she won the title with a 1-5, 7-5, 6-3 win over Panna Udvardy in the final.

Alexandra Eala has had some exceptional results on the main Tour as well, such as reaching the semifinal of the Miami Open with wins over the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek, before losing against Jessica Pegula, and also reaching the final of the Eastbourne International as a qualifier, where she lost against Maya Joint.

Katarzyna Kawa has a 30-23 win-loss record this year, with the Pole's best outing coming at the ITF event in Bastad, where she reached the final, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Elisabetta Cocciaretto and also had a run to the final as a qualifier at the Copa Colsanitas on the main Tour, losing 3-6, 3-6 to the home favorite Camila Osorio.

Kawa, however, has a very poor 4-7 win-loss record on hard courts, with her best result on the surface being reaching the quarterfinal of the ITF event in Cancun, where she lost 0-6, 3-6 against Carson Branstine.

Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa head-to-head

Kawa has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Eala, having won the only match 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 in Templeton back in 2022.

Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala TBD TBD TBD Katarzyna Kawa TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexandra Eala vs Katarzyna Kawa prediction

Eala's only main-Tour level final has come on the grass at Eastbourne, but the Filipino player has a hard-court title on the Challenger Tour, which she won in Guadalajara this year, and also has five hard-court titles from eight finals on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Spain in 2024.

Kawa's WTA finals have come on clay, along with both her Challenger-level finals also coming on the dirt, with the Pole having only one professional hard-court title to her name, which she won at an ITF event in Egypt back in 2018, winning against Zhang Kailin in the final.

Eala is the firm favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the more in-form player and is better on hard courts compared to her opponent.

Pick- Eala to win in straight sets

