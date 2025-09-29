Suzhou 2025: Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: Suzhou WTA 125

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Suzhou, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu preview

Volynets at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Katie Volynets will take on Chenting Zhu in the first round of the WTA 125 event in Suzhou on Tuesday, September 30. The winner will meet third-seed Suzan Lamens or Yao Xinxin in the second round.

Volynets had a decent start on hardcourts this year, reaching the ASB Classic quarterfinals. However, her performance has declined since then, as her result at the WTA 250 event remains her best finish on hard this season. She suffered first-round exits at the Australian Open and the US Open.

After failing to qualify for the Korea Open, Volynets eventually commenced her Asian hard-court swing in China. At the WTA 1000 event, the American defeated Peyton Stearns over three sets in the opener. She then suffered six breaks en route to a disappointing straight-sets loss against Belinda Bencic in the second round.

Meanwhile, Zhu has been on the rise in the ITF circuit. She won the title at the ITF event in Maanshan. Her win-loss record for the season stands at 42-20. All her outings have come on hardcourts.

Zhu faced Anna Bondar in the first round of the China Open qualifiers. She played well to force the more experienced Hungarian to a tie-break in the first set. However, she failed to close it out. The Chinese lost momentum, losing the second set after eight games, ultimately suffering a straightforward defeat.

Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu head-to-head

This will be the first time that the two face each other. Hence, the head-to-head standings are 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets Zhu Chenting

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Katie Volynets vs Chenting Zhu prediction

Volynets has dropped 48 spots in the rankings since the start of the season. She remains winless in her last eight hard-court outings. However, all these losses have come on the main tour.

Zhu's impressive performance in ITF tournaments saw her move from No. 1052 to No. 643 in the rankings. However, the 18-year-old struggles when playing against seasoned main-tour players. This was evident in her qualifying match defeat against Bondar in China.

Volynets' recent form has been concerning. However, she should be able to outwork her inexperienced opponent. Zhu must capitalize on the American's inconsistent serve to have any chance in the game.

Pick: Volynets to win in straight sets.

