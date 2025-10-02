Suzhou Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexandra Eala vs (6) Viktorija Golubic

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Suzhou Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Eala at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala will take on Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinals of the Suzhou Open.

Eala has quickly made a name for herself on the main tour. After a semifinal run in Miami, she secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne and reached the second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Cristinca Bucsa, the Spaniard defeated her at the US Open this year.

Eala entered Suzhou after a title-winning run in Guadalajara and a semifinal appearance in Jingshan (ITF events). She started her campaign by cruising past Katarzyna Kawa and Greet Minnen in the first two rounds. The Filipino defeated Minnen in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-5.

Golubic at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Viktorija Golubic has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. After a semifinal run in Saint Malo, she secured a runner-up finish in Warsaw and reached the second round in New York. The Swiss took on Beatriz Haddad Maia and lost to the Brazilian in the US Open.

Golubic entered Suzhou after a first-round exit in Beijing. She started her campaign with confident wins over Rebeka Masarova and Linda Fruhvirtova in the first two rounds. The 32-year-old defeated Fruhvirtova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Eala has left no stone unturned in improving her game this year. The Filipino has shown maturity beyond her age and looks like a mainstay on the WTA Tour. She has a dynamic all-around game and likes to express herself on the court.

Meanwhile, Golubic has chipped in with impressive results in the last few months. She reached the last eight in Cleveland and was one win away from taking down the crown in Warsaw. The Swiss has a steady all-around game with loads of experience on her side.

Considering their results and intensity on tour, Eala will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Filipino will be up against a tricky customer, but should be able to dig deep and find a solution in this round.

Pick: Eala to win in three sets.

Alexandra Eala vs Viktorija Golubic betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Eala to win in three sets.

