Suzhou Open 2025: Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Suzhou Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun preview

Jovic at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Iva Jovic will take on Lulu Sun in the first round of the Suzhou Open.

Ad

Trending

Jovic has quickly made a name for herself on the main tour. After a second-round exit in Bogota, she reached the third round in Cincinnati and clinched the title in Guadalajara. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Jovic will enter Suzhou after a first-round exit in Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Eva Lys, the German defeated her in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The 17-year-old is the top seed in Suzhou this week.

Ad

Sun at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lulu Sun has had a quiet season so far. After a third-round exit in Indian Wells, she reached the last 16 in Rosmalen and the second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Elise Mertens, the Belgian defeated her at the US Open this year.

Ad

Sun will enter Suzhou after a title-winning run in Jingshan. She defeated Alexandra Eala in the semifinal and then showed her class against Ye Xin Ma to lift the title. The Kiwi will be eager to continue her form in Suzhou this week.

Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iva Jovic Lulu Sun

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM (To be updated).

Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun prediction

Jovic has taken the women's locker room by storm after her incredible success at a young age on tour. The American also turned the tide in her favor in Beijing and will be eager to keep up the momentum in Suzhou. She has a well-rounded game and plays a fearless brand of tennis.

Ad

Sun, to her credit, has dropped down a level and clinched the title in Jingshan. She's an experienced campaigner and seems to be working towards raising her level on tour. The Kiwi uses her forehand to good effect and has a formidable all-around game.

An even contest will be on the cards in the first round of the Suzhou Open. Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Sun might have enough in the tank to navigate past this challenge.

Pick: Sun to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More