Suzhou Open 2025: Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun
Date: September 30, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Suzhou Open
Round: First Round
Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, China
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $115,000
Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun preview
Iva Jovic will take on Lulu Sun in the first round of the Suzhou Open.
Jovic has quickly made a name for herself on the main tour. After a second-round exit in Bogota, she reached the third round in Cincinnati and clinched the title in Guadalajara. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the second round.
Jovic will enter Suzhou after a first-round exit in Beijing. Despite a spirited performance against Eva Lys, the German defeated her in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The 17-year-old is the top seed in Suzhou this week.
Meanwhile, Lulu Sun has had a quiet season so far. After a third-round exit in Indian Wells, she reached the last 16 in Rosmalen and the second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Elise Mertens, the Belgian defeated her at the US Open this year.
Sun will enter Suzhou after a title-winning run in Jingshan. She defeated Alexandra Eala in the semifinal and then showed her class against Ye Xin Ma to lift the title. The Kiwi will be eager to continue her form in Suzhou this week.
Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM (To be updated).
Iva Jovic vs Lulu Sun prediction
Jovic has taken the women's locker room by storm after her incredible success at a young age on tour. The American also turned the tide in her favor in Beijing and will be eager to keep up the momentum in Suzhou. She has a well-rounded game and plays a fearless brand of tennis.
Sun, to her credit, has dropped down a level and clinched the title in Jingshan. She's an experienced campaigner and seems to be working towards raising her level on tour. The Kiwi uses her forehand to good effect and has a formidable all-around game.
An even contest will be on the cards in the first round of the Suzhou Open. Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Sun might have enough in the tank to navigate past this challenge.
Pick: Sun to win in three sets.