Suzhou Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: Suzhou Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, Suzhou, China
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | Worldwide - WTA Unlocked
Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide preview
Americans Katie Volynets and Caroline Dolehide will clash in the quarterfinals of the Suzhou Open 2025.
Volynets scored an easy 6-0, 6-3 win over Zhu Chenting in her opener here to set up a second-round showdown against third seed Suzan Lamens. Both players struggled to hold serve at the start of the match, with five consecutive service breaks kickstarting the contest.
Volynets was on the backfoot after going down 4-2. However, she swept five of the next six games to snatch the set from Lamens. She carried this momentum into the second set, going on another five-game run to score a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
Dolehide came through the qualifying rounds and then staged a comeback to beat Moyuka Uchijima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round. She was up against Joanna Garland in the second round.
Dolehide squandered her initial break advantage in the first set but didn't make the same mistake twice, holding on to her eventual lead until the end to clinch the set. The second set played out in similar fashion, with the American blowing her early lead only to regain the upper hand towards the end for a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head
Volynets leads their rivalry 2-1. She won their previous meeting at the Bonita Springs W100 tournament in 2022 in three sets.
Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide prediction
Dolehide arrived in Suzhou on a six-match losing streak, all on the main tour. Dropping down to the WTA 125 level has worked out well for her, winning four matches in a row starting from the qualifying rounds. She now has a 22-21 record across all levels this year.
Volynets scored her seventh win against a top 100 player this season by beating Lamens in the previous round. She improved her record for the season to 30-24 with her latest win.
This will be the first match between Volynets and Dolehide in over three years. A lot has happened in their careers since then. Dolehide reached a WTA 1000 final and peaked at No. 41 in the rankings, while Volynets cracked the top 60.
All three of their past matches were competitive, with two of them going the distance. Both have been quite inconsistent in terms of their performances this year. Dolehide is yet to reach a semifinal this season, while Volynets advanced to one and eventually finished as the runner-up at the WTA 125 in Oeiras. The latter's record in this rivalry gives her a slight edge in this meeting.
Pick: Katie Volynets to win in three sets.
Katie Volynets vs Caroline Dolehide betting tips
Tip 1: Each player wins a set.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 28 games.
Tip 3: Katie Volynets to win.