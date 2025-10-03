Suzhou Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match details

Fixture: Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Katie Volynets

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Suzhou Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva preview

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Katie Volynets will lock horns in an all-unseeded semifinal encounter at the 2025 Suzhou Open.

Volynets, a one-time WTA125k title winner, came into the tournament looking to rediscover the sort of form that saw her surge to a career-high ranking of No. 56 last year. In 2025, though she has struggled for form, winning back-to-back main draw Tour matches only once.

Trending

The American has gone 26-23 in terms of win-loss, but has shown some promising signs in the Asian swing. After winning three matches (two qualifying) in Beijing, she has now beaten Zhu Chenting, Suzan Lamens and Caroline Dolehide to make the semis.

Jimenez Kasintseva is on the verge of a top-100 debut. (Source: Getty)

Jimenez Kasintseva, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough season. The 20-year-old was a star performer on the junior circuit, even winning the Australian Open Girls’ Singles titles back in 2020.

The Andorran has already made waves in the seniors, making two WTA125k finals (Antalya and Makarska) and being on the cusp of a top-100 debut. This week alone, she has gotten the better of Lulu Sun, Taila Gibson and Kyōka Okamura in the main draw and two other opponents in the qualifiers.

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva head-to-head

Volynets leads Jimenez Kasintseva in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten her on clay in Portugal earlier this year.

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva odds

(Odds to be updated)

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Jimenez Kasintseva to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: More than 30 games to be played

Katie Volynets vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva prediction

Volynets has one prior WTA125k title to her name. (Source: Getty)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Katie Volynets play varying brands of tennis. While the former likes to hit through the courts and attack, the latter uses her court craft and quickfootedness to win points.

In the quick conditions at the Suzhou Open, Jimenez Kasintseva’s approach is likely to reap the bigger reward. The Andorran has been effective on serve and shown an aggressive intent on return. Just in her last match, she won 88% of her first serve points and broke her opponent on five occasions.

The numbers have been more up-and-down for Volynets, who is averaging 55% of both first and second serve points.

The American likes to take her time to grow into a match but a slow start against Jimenez Kasintseva could prove costly. The youngster has proven to be a great frontrunner of late. If she can continue to play with restrained aggression and not give away too many free points in the form of errors, she should be able to upstage her more experienced opponent.

Prediction: Jimenez Kasintseva in three sets

