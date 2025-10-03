Suzhou Open 2025: Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Tatjana Maria vs (6) Viktorija Golubic

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Suzhou Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Sungent International Tennis Center, China

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Maria at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Tatjana Maria will take on Viktorija Golubic in the semifinals of the Suzhou Open.

Maria has had a hot and cold season so far. After early exits in Madrid, Rome, and Paris, she clinched the title at Queen's Club this year. She also participated in the US Open, but lost to Maria Sakkari in the first round.

Maria entered Suzhou after a quarterfinal appearance in Guadalajara and a first-round exit in Beijing. She started her campaign by cruising past Saisai Zheng and Leolia Jeanjean in the initial few rounds and was then handed a walkover victory over Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakh was forced to pull out of their match due to injury.

Golubic at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Viktorika Golubic has had a modest season so far. After a second-round exit in Paris, she secured a runner-up finish in Warsaw and reached the quarterfinals in Cleveland. She also participated in the China Open, but lost to Priscilla Hon in the first round.

Golubic started her campaign in Suzhou by breezing past Rebeka Masarova and Linda Fruhvirtova in the initial few rounds. She then outsmarted Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(0). The Swiss pro has only dropped one set in Suzhou so far.

Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Golubic leads the head-to-head against Maria 1-0. She defeated the German in the 2019 Italian Open.

Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tatjana Maria Victorija Golubic

Odds will be updated when available.

Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

After a slow start to the season, Maria showed her class on grass by claiming the honours at Queen's Club. She's chipped in with decent results since then and now has a great opportunity to win in Suzhou. The German has a steady all-around game and loads of experience on her side.

On the other hand, Golubic pulled a rabbit out of her hat by defeating Eala in the last round. Despite losing the first set, she clawed back into the contest and sent the Filipino home. The 32-year-old also has experience on her side and looks determined to excel in Suzhou.

Maria's clinical play from the baseline will test Golubic's resilience in the semifinal. Considering their results this year and ability to perform under pressure, the German should be able to sneak through to the finals.

Pick: Maria to win in straight sets.

Tatjana Maria vs Viktorija Golubic betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Maria to win in straight sets.

