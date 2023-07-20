Swedish Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (5) Alexander Zverev

Date: July 21, 2023

Tournament: Swedish Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sport | Canada: TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Second seed Andrey Rublev will square off against fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the Swedish Open quarterfinals on Friday.

World No.19 Alexander Zverev hasn't had a great season so far, posting a 28-17 record. He is coming off two good wins in Bastad, including a great performance against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in the second round, whom he convincingly beat 6-1, 6-0.

Zverev has been gaining momentum in recent tournaments, reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros and Halle Open, although a third round exit at the hands of Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon was disappointing. He will look to continue his victorious run on the Swedish clay against his good friend Andrey Rublev.

Rublev is playing in Bastad for the second time, after posting a semi-final finish at the event last year. The Russian is 36-14 on the season and is coming off a quarter-final finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Rublev also reached the finals of the Halle Open and is entering the tournament with high confidence.

Rublev opened his campaign on Thursday, beating Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 after going down 2-5 in the second set. Rublev has performed well on the dirt this season, winning his first Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo and reaching the final in Banja Luka. He will look to continue his good form in recent weeks against Zverev.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev has the edge in the matchup

Zverev leads his head-to-head record with Rublev 5-1. They have only played on clay once before, in Monte-Carlo, with the German comfortably winning 6-1, 6-3. Rublev took their most recent meeting in Dubai this year 6-3, 7-6, which is his only win against Zverev.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Rublev in action at Monte-Carlo 2021

Both players will look to use their respective strengths from the back of the court. Rublev will be in search of the forehand and will use it to keep Zverev pinned at the back. Meanwhile, Zverev possesses one of the best backhands on tour and will hope to neutralize Rublev's forehand. Zverev also owns one of the biggest serves on tour, though double faults can pull him down at crucial moments.

Zverev has the edge in this rivalry but considering Rublev's superior form recently, expect him to take the win in a close battle.

Pick: Rublev in 3 sets