Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for

After witnessing some intriguing contests in the recently-concluded Shanghai Masters, Kremlin Cup in Russia, Stockholm Open, European Open in Antwerp, the focus now shifts to Basel in Switzerland. Yes, the ATP Swiss Indoors is about to begin.

Roger Federer went down to Croatia’s Borna Coric in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals, but the Swiss legend once again showed why he is still considered the best as the 37-year-old produced some determined performances.

Roger Federer won the tournament last year and will be eager to replicate his last year’s performances in Basel. Novak Djokovic, who won the Shanghai Masters by beating Borna Coric of Croatia in the final, will not take part in the tournament. As we know, the ATP events provide a perfect platform for the players to get the much-needed practice ahead of any Grand Slam event or any other major ATP event, and the Swiss Indoors will be no different.

The tournament will be without some of the heavyweights apart from Novak Djokovic, like Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Nadal is out with an injury while Andy Murray has announced that he will not take part in any of the tournaments in the ongoing calendar year. Playing in Switzerland will motivate Federer to do well as the home fans will surely be cheering for their local hero.

Federer will once again be in the limelight to win the title but could face a test against the likes of Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev. Apart from them, the tournament will give some of the lesser known players a much-required chance to shine at the highest level. As we know, ATP events have thrown surprise winners and this tournament will be no different.

We take a look at 5 such players who could be the contenders for the tournament.

#1 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has been touted as the next big thing in the tennis circuit, but the German hasn’t lived up to his billing. Many think that the German may need some more time to develop the temperament one needs to excel, especially in knockout rounds when the German tends to get a bit nervous.

Zverev also tends to get a bit erratic during pressure situations. The number 5 seed had stated that playing more such events will help him to prepare for Grand Slam events. The 22-year-old won the Madrid Masters in May by beating Dominic Thiem in the final and was the runner-up in Miami Masters and Rome masters in March and May.

He also won the Bavarian International Tennis Championship in April. His precise baseline game has at times outfoxed his opponents. He also won the Washington Open in July by beating Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the final.

His rasping serves can outclass his rivals, while he has this ability to surprise his opponents with his quick serves. Zverev’s backhand strokes are considered to be his main strength and it is an area where the German can be a big threat to his rivals.

