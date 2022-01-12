Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Garcia

Date: 13 January 2022

Tournament: Sydney Tennis Classic 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 12 noon local time, 1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST

Prize money: $703,580

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Garcia preview

Third seed Barbora Krejcikova will face World No. 75 Caroline Garcia on Thursday for a spot in the semifinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Krejcikova has come to Sydney on the back of a memorable season that saw her taste Grand Slam glory for the first time in her career. The French Open champion not only shone in singles but had an excellent season in doubles as well, capturing four titles.

The Czech picked up from where she left off and began her Sydney title bid with a strong 6-1, 7-5 win over World No. 73 Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday.

Caroline Garcia attempts to slice during a match at BNP Paribas Open

Krejcikova will now hope to continue the momentum against former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

The Frenchwoman has seven singles titles to her credit but hasn't done much of note since triumphing at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham in 2019.

Last year, she suffered a slew of early exits. A semifinal at Lausanne and a couple of quarterfinal finishes at Parma and Limoges were the only results that stood out in an otherwise drab year for Garcia.

The 28-year-old started the 2022 season with a first-round loss to Anastasija Sevastova in Melbourne last week. She has done much better this week in Sydney, having toppled World No. 22 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-6(3) in the opening round.

With ninth seed Elena Rybakina withdrawing due to a left thigh injury, Garcia got a walkover into the quarterfinals.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Krejcikova and Garcia are tied 1-1 in the head-to-head. While Garcia won their first meeting 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 at Bastad in 2017, Krejcikova exacted revenge at Strasbourg last year with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Barbora Krejcikova looks on during a match at the 2021 US Open

Caroline Garcia is known for her aggressive game and for her ability to hit flat off both the wings. The offensive baseliner also has an effective serve and a strong netgame, being proficient in doubles.

However, under pressure, the Frenchwoman is prone to leaking double faults and producing a high number of unforced errors.

That is one area she needs to address if she wants to continue her giant-killing run at this tournament.

Jimmie48 Photography @JJlovesTennis Trophies galore: @BKrejcikova started her year with her first WTA 1000 runner-up hardware in Dubai, and it all just skyrocketed from there… what a season! Trophies galore: @BKrejcikova started her year with her first WTA 1000 runner-up hardware in Dubai, and it all just skyrocketed from there… what a season! https://t.co/YTyjU0IaFt

Not only does Krejcikova have feisty groundstrokes, but her ability to mix up her game could cause a few problems for the World No. 75. The Czech possesses an excellent volley and will look for every opportunity to keep her opponent pinned at the baseline and finish points at the net.

The only issue for Krejcikova is her serve. If Garcia can attack it consistently, she might have a chance. However, Krejcikova has been playing at a high level for more than a year now and won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala