Tallinn Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi

Date: October 1, 2022.

Tournament: Tallinn Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Tallinn, Estonia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi preview

Anett Kontaveit is the top seed at the Tallinn Open

Top seed Anett Kontaveit will face Kaia Kanepi in an all-Estonian semifinal at the Tallinn Open on Saturday.

The 26-year-old entered the WTA 250 event after suffering a second-round defeat to Serena Williams at the US Open. Kontaveit faced Wang Xiyu in the first round and survived a scare from the Chinese, winning 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

She then thrashed Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure. Kontaveit won the first set 6-3 but her opponent rallied back to take the second with the same scoreline.

The World No. 4 then made an early break in the decider and this turned out to be decisive as she won it 6-3 to clinch the match and seal her place in the semifinals.

Kaia Kanepi will look to make her second final of the season

Kanepi entered the Tallinn Open unseeded and faced Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. She came back from a set down to beat the former French Open champion 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

She then defeated Ann Li 7-5, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Karolina Muchova. Kanepi started strongly and won the opening set 6-2 before the Czech took the second 6-3 to force the match into a decider.

The final set was tightly contested and neither player was willing to throw in the towel. A tiebreak would determine the winner and Kanepi won it 8-6 to seal her place in the semifinals of the Tallinn Open.

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kontaveit and Kanepi is 0-0 and they will face one another for the first time on Saturday.

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Anett Kontaveit -200 -1.5 (-175) Over 20.5 (-150) Kaia Kanepi +155 +1.5 (+125) Under 21.5 (+105)

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi prediction

Both players have been up and down this season and survived scares in their respective quarterfinal matches, but Kontaveit will probably enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Kanepi has years of experience behind her and she has always made things difficult for even the best of players on her day.

Kontaveit will look to be aggressive from the start and will look to use her vast array of shots to gain the upper hand in her preferred conditions (indoor hardcourt). However, the World No. 4 needs to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors against Kanepi, who while also being aggressive, can also force her opponents to make mistakes.

The 37-year-old is a very powerful hitter and has been solid on her serve. Apart from her first serve, Kanepi's second serve has been reasonably good as well, winning 56% of her points (75 out of 134).

In the end, the player who is more composed on court will come out on top. Kanepi is not someone who should be written off, but Kontaveit's shot variety and indoor hardcourt prowess might just see her get over the finish line.

Pick: Kontaveit to win in three sets.

