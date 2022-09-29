Tallinn Open 2022: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (7) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: September 30, 2022.

Tournament: Tallinn Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Tallinn, Estonia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Barbora Krejcikova is yet to win a singles tournament in 2022

Seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova will face third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the Tallinn Open on Friday.

The Czech has had a disappointing 2022 season when it comes to singles. She started well by reaching the final of the Sydney International and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. However, injuries kicked in and she fell out of the Top-20 of the WTA rankings.

Most recently, Krejcikova reached the second round of the US Open but lost to Aleksandra Krunic despite being a set up. The 26-year-old then entered the Tallinn Open as the seventh seed and beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 7-6(3) in the first round. She faced Marta Kostyuk in the round of 16, where the Ukrainian made an early break to lead 2-0.

Krejcikova broke back and again in the 11th game before holding her serve and taking the opening set 7-5. The Czech then broke Kostyuk twice in the second set to win the match and book her place in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia, on the other hand, has had a breakthrough season in singles with two grass-court titles to her name. However, the Brazilian's finest hour of 2022 came at the Canadian Open, where she reached her maiden WTA 1000 final.

Following her second-round defeat to Bianca Andreescu at the US Open, Haddad Maia endured quarterfinal exits at the Slovenia Open and the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

She entered the Tallinn Open as the third seed and won her opening match 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against Wang Xiyu. Haddad Maia then defeated Linda Noskova 6-1, 7-5 to seal her place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The head-to-head between Krejcikova and Haddad Maia is 0-0 as they will lock horns for the first time on the WTA Tour.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejcikova -115 +1.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (+110) Beatriz Haddad Maia -110 -1.5 (+105) Over 20.5 (-155)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Haddad Maia will enter the match as the favorite to win considering her form and the fact that Krejcikova has not done too well in singles over the past few months. The Brazilian loves to play aggressively and will look to get some free points from her serve. She has an effective forehand as well as a solid net game.

Krejcikova plays with calculated aggression and has the perfect foil for her opponent's game. Fans could see a lot of activity at the net between the two and it might come down to whoever is more composed on court during the night.

While Krejcikova has the game to triumph over Haddad Maia, the latter could come out on top if she maintains her good run of form.

Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.

