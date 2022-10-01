Tallinn Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Belinda Bencic vs (7) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: October 1, 2022.

Tournament: Tallinn Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Tallinn, Estonia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Belinda Bencic will look to make her third final of the season

Second seed Belinda Bencic will face seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals of the Tallinn Open on Saturday.

The Swiss started the tournament by beating Elena Malogina 6-0, 6-2 in the first round. She faced Katie Boulter in the second round and won the opening set 6-4. However, the Brit fought back in the second set and won it via a tiebreak to take the match into a decider.

Bencic won it 6-3 to win the match and set up a quarterfinal clash against Donna Vekic. The Swiss made easy work of the Croatian, beating her 6-4, 6-1 to book her place in the semifinals.

Barbora Krejcikova has had a good run so far in Tallinn

Barbora Krejcikova entered the Tallinn Open as the seventh seed and beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 7-6(3) in the opening round. She then beat Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Czech faced the in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia and started strongly, winning the opening set 6-3. The Brazilian broke her early in the second set but broke her back in the very next game.

Krejcikova made the decisive break in the final game to win the match and book her place in the semifinals of a WTA singles tournament for the first time since the Sydney International back in January.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Bencic leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Krejcikova, beating her twice last year. Their first encounter came in the round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics, with the Swiss winning 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Bencic then beat Krejcikova 7-6(2), 6-4 when Switzerland faced Czech Republic in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Bencic might have the edge coming into the match

Both players won their respective quarterfinal clashes in straight sets, but Bencic is the higher-ranked player and has already beaten Krejcikova twice and will be favored to win entering the match.

The Swiss has a solid first serve, which fetches her a lot of free points and she also has a solid backhand that allows her to cause significant damage. However, her second serve is a cause for concern, thus making her prone to double-faults.

Krejcikova loves to play aggressively, but she is also a capable counterpuncher. The Czech has not served too many aces in Tallinn, but has been very dominant on her serve, winning 74% of points on her first serve (80 out of 108) and 61% on her second (39 out of 64). Krejcikova's astute net game will also come in very handy.

The match promises to be an exciting one and considering her previous record against the Czech player, Bencic should manage to come out on top and reach the final of the Tallinn Open.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

