Tallinn Open 2022 final: Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Anett Kontaveit vs (7) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: October 2, 2022.

Tournament: Tallinn Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Tallinn, Estonia.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Anett Kontaveit will look to win her second title of the season

Top seed Anett Kontaveit will face Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Tallinn Open on Sunday.

The Estonian's recent performances have been disappointing but she has looked in good nick at the ATP 250 tournament.

Kontaveit had a shaky start in Tallinn as she came back from a set down to defeat Wang Xiyu 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. She then thrashed Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Ysaline Bonaventure.

The Estonian survived a scare from the Belgian, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. She was up against compatriot Kaia Kanepi and put in a good performance to beat her 6-4, 6-4 and reach her fourth final of the season.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Estonian defeated her compatriot Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4 in semifinal and will meet Barbora Krejcikova



#AnettKontaveit #Tallinn #Tennis Top seed Anett Kontaveit is into the final of Tallinn Open, in her hometownThe Estonian defeated her compatriot Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4 in semifinal and will meet Barbora Krejcikova Top seed Anett Kontaveit is into the final of Tallinn Open, in her hometown 🙌The Estonian defeated her compatriot Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4 in semifinal and will meet Barbora Krejcikova 🔥#AnettKontaveit #Tallinn #Tennis https://t.co/pWI7za9IiY

Barbora Krejcikova has had a very good tournament so far

Krejcikova entered the Tallinn Open as the seventh seed and started the tournament with a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic. She followed it up with another straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk (7-5, 6-3) to set up a quarterfinal clash against Beatriz Haddad Maia,

The 26-year-old beat the in-form Brazilian 6-3, 6-4 to seal her place in the semifinals. Here, she came back from a set down to beat second seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 6-2 in a thriller that lasted three hours and 22 minutes, to reach her second singles final of 2022.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



She will face the winner of top seed Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi for her first title of 2022



@wta



#BarboraKrejcikova #Tallinn #Tennis Barbora Krejcikova edges the second seed Belinda Bencic 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in a marathon battle to reach the final of Tallinn OpenShe will face the winner of top seed Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi for her first title of 2022@wta Barbora Krejcikova edges the second seed Belinda Bencic 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in a marathon battle to reach the final of Tallinn Open 🔥She will face the winner of top seed Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi for her first title of 2022 👏📷 @wta#BarboraKrejcikova #Tallinn #Tennis https://t.co/wkXYH4tI9w

Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Kontaveit and Krejcikova is 1-1. They locked horns in the semifinals of the Sydney International with the Czech staging a miraculous comeback to win 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(12).

Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Anett Kontaveit -175 -2.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-120) Barbora Krejcikova +137 +2.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-120)

Anett Kontaveit vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Both players will be glad to reach a singles final following a string of poor performances over the past few months

Kontaveit will look to go for the jugular from the start of the match and will likely try to mix her powerful groundstrokes with drop shots and slices. The 26-year-old will also have the support of the crowd.

Krejcikova had a grueling encounter against Bencic but she will be brimming with confidence after her results in Tallinn. The Czech is capable and efficient at the baseline but has great touch at the net due to her doubles acumen.

She served well in her last match but also accumulated eight double-faults. She will have to be careful not to serve too many against the Estonian.

Krejcikova is an aggressive player but can also defend well and force Kontaveit to make unforced errors, something which might eventually see her edge out the Estonian.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets.

