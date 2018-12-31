Tata Open Maharashtra 2019: Preview, Schedule, Players List, Timings, and Where to Watch

Gilles Simon is the defending champion

The 2019 tennis season has already begun with the Hopman Cup taking place in Perth. However, the first of the ATP tournaments will begin on December 31, with three ATP 250s taking place simultaneously in Pune, Brisbane, and Doha.

The Maharashtra Open 2019 will be the 23rd edition of the ATP 250 tournament being held in India, but only the second time that it's being held in Pune. Prior to 2018, the ATP 250 in India used to be held in Chennai.

Gilles Simon emerged the winner from the singles category last year, defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final.

Simon and Anderson will be taking part in the tournament this year as well. Unfortunately, World no. 7 Marin Cilic was forced to pull out just a couple of days ago due to an injury.

Kevin Anderson, the world no. 6, has been seeded no. 1 for the tournament while youngster Hyeon Chung has been named the second seed. The defending champion Gilles Simon has been named the third seed.

Four Indians will be taking part in the main draw of the singles event, namely Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Arjun Kadhe, and Saketh Myneni. Meanwhile, three pairs of doubles players from India, including Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, will be taking part as well. In addition to the three doubles pairs, India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will be partnering with his teammate from the USA, Nicholas Monroe.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2019 edition of the tournament:

Players List

Top 8 seeds(Singles):

1- Kevin Anderson

2 - Hyeon Chung

3 - Gilles Simon

4 - Malek Jaziri

5 - Benoit Paire

6 - Roberto Carballés Baena

7 - Jaume Munar

8 - Pablo Andujar

Indians In Action:

Singles

Prajnesh Gunneswaran(107) - First round vs Michael Mmoh(USA)

Ramkumar Ramanathan(133) - First round vs Marcel Granollers(ESP)

Saketh Myneni (259) - First round vs Benoit Paire(5, FRA)

Arjun Kadhe(392) - First round vs Laslo Djere(SRB)

Doubles:

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan - First round vs Albot R./Jaziri M.

Sriram Balaji and Arjun Kadhe(WC) - First round vs Oswald P./Puetz T.

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan(WC) - First round vs Bambridge L./O'Mara J.

Nicholas Monroe(USA) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan(IND) - First Round vs Granollers G./Granollers M.

Day 1 Singles Schedule With Timings:

Carballes Baena R. (Esp) vs Darcis S. (Bel) - 15:00 IST

Albot R. (Mda) vs Munar J. (Esp) - 16:30 IST

Andujar-Alba P. (Esp) vs Donskoy E. (Rus) - 16:30 IST

Mmoh M. (USA) vs Gunneswaran P. (Ind) - 17:00 IST

Gulbis E. (Lat) vs Sousa P. (Por) - 18:30 IST

Where To Watch:

All the matches will be shown on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. The matches can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

