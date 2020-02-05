Tata Open Maharashtra 2020: Day 3 | Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan to play doubles | Preview, where to watch and predictions

Rohan Bopanna

The ATP 250 Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 has struck the right chord with the Indian players as Pranjnesh Gunneswaran managed to pull off a triumphant victory against German talent, Yannick Maden in straight sets. Leander Paes, who is on his final year of the tour and is playing his last Indian tournament, also began with a win with his partner, Matthew Ebden against Artem Sitak and Divij Sharan. The third day of the tournament also promises exciting action with Indian top-seeds Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan opening their doubles campaign today.

While Sumit Nagal went down fighting to Serbia's Viktor Troicki in a matter of three sets, 2-6, 7-6, 1-6, there was another upset caused when local boy, Arjun Kadhe also lost to Jiri Vesely in straight sets, 2-6, 4-6. Setting those losses behind them, both Nagal and Kadhe will now concentrate on doubles. Firstly, Nagal will pair up with Belarusian player, Egor Gerasimov and take on the challenge of all Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan. Chances are that Raja and Ramanathan will force the match into three sets and we can expect a gripping encounter. Ultimately, it might be Nagal/Gerasimov who will win the match.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old Arjun Kadhe will be pairing up with tennis star, Rohan Bopanna against the all-French duo of Benoit Paire and Antoine Hoang. Bopanna has a lot of experience up his sleeve when it comes to playing doubles but Benoit Paire should not be underestimated at any cost. This will be another interesting clash to witness.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: The matches will begin from 3:30 PM IST

Important matches:

Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Sumit Nagal/Egor Gerasimov at approx. 6:10 PM IST on February 5, 2020

Rohan Bopanna/Arjun Kadhe vs Benoit Paire/Antoine Hoang at approx. 7:30 PM IST on February 5, 2020

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).