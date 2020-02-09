Tata Open Maharashtra 2020, Finals: Jiri Vesely and Egor Gerasimov to face-off, Jonathan Erlich/Andrei Vasilevski take on Rungkat/Goransson

Egor Gerasimov

The final day of the Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 will not be seeing any Indians in action as the last remaining duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan have also crashed out yesterday in the doubles semi finals. The Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune will instead play host to a set of exciting finals between Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely and Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in the Men's Singles final while it will be the duo of Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson who will face-off against Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski in the Men's Doubles finals.

With all Indian seeds having exited pretty early into the tournament, especially the likes of Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Arjun Kadhe, Leander Paes, Divij Sharan and lastly, Raja and Ramanathan, the Pune tournament will have to do without a countryman fending for the top honors.

Jiri Vesely played a great match against Richardas Berankis which went into three tight sets, full of deuces and tie-breaks, in the semi-finals. Eventually, Vesely overcame, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 to make it to the finals here in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Egor Gerasimov saw off Australian talent, James Duckworth in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4 to set up a date with Jiri Vesely.

In the men's doubles, Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan's spirited campaign was brought to an end with the duo of Erlich and Vasilevski. Defeating the Indian duo in 7-6, 6-4, they made it to the Men's Doubles final against Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson and will clash today in an exciting match.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: The matches will start from approx. 3:00 PM IST on 9th February 2020

Final Matches:

[8] Egor Gerasimov vs Jiri Vesely not before 5:00 PM IST on Centre Court on 9th February 2020

Christopher Rungkat/Andre Goransson vs [3] Jonathan Erlich/Andrei Vasilevski not before 3:00 PM IST on Centre Court on 9th February 2020

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches today, February 9, 3 pm onwards.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).