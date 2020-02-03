Tata Open Maharashtra 2020: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Artem Sitak/Divij Sharan | Where to watch and Live Stream details

After being the most successful tennis star from India, Leander Paes,46, is playing his final tournament in India at the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra 2020. The legendary tennis player who has won 8 Grand Slam titles in Men's Doubles and bagged 10 Grand Slam titles in the Mixed Doubles category, is playing in his home country for the final time. In the ATP 250 event being held in Pune, Paes and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden has been given a wild card entry to the main draw and will open their campaign against Artem Sitak and Divij Sharan.

Paes, who has given almost half of his life to the sport of tennis announced that 2020 will be the final year of him playing professionally and the Tata Open Maharashtra is the last one in this country. The greatly experienced player will partner up with Ebden and take on New Zealand's Artem Sitak and India's Divij Sharan as he begins proceedings for one last time in India.

Sharan, who won the previous edition at Pune will hope to keep his chances afloat and recreate the victory. On that occasion, he had partnered with Rohan Bopanna, who has decided to sit out the tournament this time. It will be an interesting clash to see Paes and Sharan on either sides of the net, as the 46-year-old begins his quest for a final trophy in India.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: [2] Artem Sitak/ Divij Sharan vs Leander Paes/ Matthew Ebden on Centre Court at approx. 7:30 PM IST on 4th February, 2020

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).