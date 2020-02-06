Tata Open Maharashtra 2020: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soon-woo Kwon, Round of 16 | Where to watch and live stream details

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

India's top-ranked player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is enjoying a nice spot of form as he impressed with his commanding performance against Germany's Yannick Maden in the Round of 32 clash. Playing at the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra 2020, Gunneswaran defeated Maden in straight sets of 7-6, 7-6 to cruise into the next round and set up a match with South Korean player, Soon-woo Kwon.

After making it to the main draw of the Australian Open 2020, Prajnesh has been displaying great rhythm and remains the last Indian man standing in the men's singles at the Tata Maharashtra Open. With Arjun Kadhe and Sumit Nagal bowing out, it has just boiled down to Gunneswaran. The challenge of a certain 22-year-old South Korean player awaits the 30-year-old, Chennai-born lad. Soon-woo Kwon who is ranked at No. 88 on the ATP rankings and is seeded fourth at this tournament will begin his campaign in Maharashtra against Gunneswaran.

Soon-woo Kwon

If Prajnesh is able to retain his form and face Soon-woo Kwon, he might actually stand a chance to make it to the quarters. This will be the third meeting of the duo and so far both have split their wins between themselves equally. The last meeting was at the 2019 Atlanta Open where it was Gunneswaran who had won. It remains to be seen if the Indian can continue with his winning spree at the Tata Maharashtra Open.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [4] Soon-woo Kwon on Centre Court at approx. 4:50 PM IST on 6th February 2020

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).