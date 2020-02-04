Tata Open Maharashtra 2020: Pranjesh Gunneswaran vs Yannick Maden, Round of 32 | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

India's top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be opening his campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune when he takes on German rising star Yannick Maden.

Gunneswaran is coming off a 'lucky loser' tryst at the recently concluded Australian Open 2020 where he made it through to the main draw despite losing in the qualifiers. The Indian got in due to a player withdrawing at the eleventh hour.

Gunneswaran had a chance to meet eventual 8-time Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic in the second round, but he couldn't get past Japan's Tatsuma Ito in the opening clash in Melbourne.

Tatsuma Ito

However, the top Indian seed is back to play in his home country and will have home soil advantage as he begins his campaign against talented German Maden.

The ATP 250 category tournament will see Gunneswaran and Maden meeting each other for the first time since the Furth Challenger in 2016, where the German won the clay-court event.

Gunneswaran is a talented player and a reliable hope for Indian tennis in the future. The former World No. 75 will hope to make a positive start as he faces the German, and level the head-to-head record.

Yannick Maden

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Advertisement

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Yannick Maden on Centre Court at approx. 6:10 PM IST on 4th February 2020

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).