Tata Open Maharashtra 2020, Semi-finals: Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanthan, Jiri Vesely, James Duckworth to be seen in action

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan

The last remaining Indians at the ongoing Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune, the duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan will get a chance to play for a spot in the finals of the ATP 250 tournament.

With all other Indian players crashing out by the quarter-final stages of the event, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Arjun Kadhe, Sumit Nagal, Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, it has just boiled down now to Raja and Ramanathan to keep the Indian hopes high.

The men's singles semi-finals should be exciting with Jiri Vesely and the second-seeded Richardas Berankis clashing. In the other, it will be Australian sixth seed James Duckworth who will go up against eighth-seeded Belarusian player, Egor Gerasimov.

However, all eyes will be on the exciting doubles clash where Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramathan will take on the duo of Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski for a place in the finals. The winner of this tie will have to face-off against Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson for the tournament trophy. Let's hope that Raja and Ramanathan find their usual rhythm and lead the way to the finals and safeguards the Indian hopes.

Here's all you need to know about the

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Time: The matches will start from approx. 5:00 PM IST on 8th February 2020

Important Matches:

[2] Richardas Berankis vs Jiri Vesely not before 5:00 PM IST on Centre Court

[6] James Duckworth vs [8] Egor Gerasimov not before 6:20 PM IST on Centre Court

Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Jonathan Erlich/Andrei Vasilevski not before 7:40 PM IST on Centre Court

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).