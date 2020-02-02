Tata Open Maharashtra 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

Leander Paes will be playing in India for the final time

After the conclusion of a fortnight of exciting tennis drama at the Australian Open, the action will shift hastily to Pune as we begin with the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra. The ATP 250 level tournament is known to attract some of the top players on the tour and the best from India. The likes of Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and of course, Leander Paes will be headlining the tournament which is in its third year.

Nagal, who shot into overnight fame after he took a set off the great Roger Federer in the first round match against the 20-time Grand Slam Champion in the US Open 2019, has been handed a difficult draw at the Maharashtra Open. The Indian will have to surpass the challenge of former World No. 12 player, Viktor Troicki in the opening round clash. There is no denying the sensational form Troicki has been in ever since he helped Serbia alongside 17-time Grand Slam Champion, Novak Djokovic to their maiden ATP Cup victory.

On the other hand, the Number 3 from India, Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is back from his 'lucky loser' tryst at the Australian Open, has been given a wild card entry in the main draw of the Maharashtra Open. Another tough challenge awaits Ramanathan as he has to face Italian seventh seed, Salvatore Caruso in the first-round clash.

The other highlighting star of the event is Leander Paes who has announced that the Maharashtra Open will be his final Indian tournament as he has planned on 2020 being his retirement year from competitive tennis. The 46-year old Paes will finally be hanging up his racket for Indian tournaments after the conclusion of the Maharashtra Open. He has been given a wild card entry as well, with his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden.

There is a lot of hype and excitement centering around Paes as this would be the final time his fans would be able to see the 8 times Doubles Grand Slam Champion and 10 times Mixed Doubles Champion, play on the Indian soil. Beginning from February 3 and concluding on February 9, the Maharashtra Open is a hallmark event in the Indian tennis calendar and promises quality tennis action.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Open Maharashtra 2020:

Date: February 3 - February 9, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Advertisement

Prize Money: US$ 610,010

Where to watch Tata Open Maharashtra 2020?

India - Star Sports and Doordarshan will be broadcasting the matches from February 3.

Live streaming details for Tata Open Maharashta 2020

Tata Open Maharashtra 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).