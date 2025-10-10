Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifiers 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: Qualifiers

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Maria at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Tatjana Maria will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the Ningbo Open qualifiers.

Maria has proved yet again that age is just a number. The German stunned the women's locker room by winning the Queen's Club Championships this year. She also secured a runner-up finish in Newport and reached the quarterfinals in Guadalajara last month.

The 38-year-old will enter Ningbo after a semifinal appearance in the Suzhou Open. She outfoxed Leolia Jeanjean and Yulia Putintseva en route to the last four, but couldn't make her mark against Viktorija Golubic. The Swiss pro defeated Maria in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Sasnovich at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has had a hectic season in 2025. Apart from semifinal runs in Cluj-Napoca, Catalonia (ITF 125), and Paris (ITF 125), she also reached the second round of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Despite a good performance against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her at the All England Club.

Sasnovich will enter Ningbo after a healthy third-round appearance in Beijing. She entered the main draw at the event via the qualifiers and defeated Janice Tjen and Naomi Osaka in the initial few rounds. She then took on Marta Kostyuk and lost to the Ukrainian, 6-4, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Maria and Sasnovich have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Sasnovich has defeated Maria in the 2019 Fed Cup and the Adelaide Open qualifiers (2020).

Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tatjana Maria Aliaksandra Sasnovich

All odds are sourced by BetUS (To be updated).

Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Maria at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Maria hasn't looked back since winning the title at Queen's Club this year. She seems determined to end the season on a high and and will use her momentum from Suzhou. The German relies on her anticipation skills and has a formidable all-around game on the court.

Meanwhile, Sasnovich stunned the US Open semifinalist Naomi Osaka last month. The result will boost her confidence and increase her morale on tour. The Belarusian has fought for her results this season and will present a stern challenge to Maria in Ningbo.

Sasnovich performed at a high intensity to defeat Osaka in the China Open. If she uses a similar approach against Maria, the German could have her hands full in the first round. Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Maria will still have a slight edge to solve this riddle.

Pick: Maria to win in three sets.

Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Sasnovich to register more winners than Maria.

