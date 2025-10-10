Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifiers 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Date: October 11, 2025
Tournament: Ningbo Open
Round: Qualifiers
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview
Tatjana Maria will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the Ningbo Open qualifiers.
Maria has proved yet again that age is just a number. The German stunned the women's locker room by winning the Queen's Club Championships this year. She also secured a runner-up finish in Newport and reached the quarterfinals in Guadalajara last month.
The 38-year-old will enter Ningbo after a semifinal appearance in the Suzhou Open. She outfoxed Leolia Jeanjean and Yulia Putintseva en route to the last four, but couldn't make her mark against Viktorija Golubic. The Swiss pro defeated Maria in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has had a hectic season in 2025. Apart from semifinal runs in Cluj-Napoca, Catalonia (ITF 125), and Paris (ITF 125), she also reached the second round of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Despite a good performance against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her at the All England Club.
Sasnovich will enter Ningbo after a healthy third-round appearance in Beijing. She entered the main draw at the event via the qualifiers and defeated Janice Tjen and Naomi Osaka in the initial few rounds. She then took on Marta Kostyuk and lost to the Ukrainian, 6-4, 6-2.
Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head
Maria and Sasnovich have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Sasnovich has defeated Maria in the 2019 Fed Cup and the Adelaide Open qualifiers (2020).
Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds
All odds are sourced by BetUS (To be updated).
Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction
Maria hasn't looked back since winning the title at Queen's Club this year. She seems determined to end the season on a high and and will use her momentum from Suzhou. The German relies on her anticipation skills and has a formidable all-around game on the court.
Meanwhile, Sasnovich stunned the US Open semifinalist Naomi Osaka last month. The result will boost her confidence and increase her morale on tour. The Belarusian has fought for her results this season and will present a stern challenge to Maria in Ningbo.
Sasnovich performed at a high intensity to defeat Osaka in the China Open. If she uses a similar approach against Maria, the German could have her hands full in the first round. Considering their recent results and record on hard courts, Maria will still have a slight edge to solve this riddle.
Pick: Maria to win in three sets.
Tatjana Maria vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Sasnovich to register more winners than Maria.