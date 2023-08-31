Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 206 Jakub Mensik in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The American is one of the most active players on the ATP tour and has had a decent season so far, amassing 47 wins from 66 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup, Delray Beach Open and the Atlanta Open.

The 25-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. He began his campaign cruising past Steve Johnson and followed it up with another impressive win over Juan Pablo Varillas. He then overpowered the Peruvian player in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

On the other hand, Jakub Mensik is having one of the best season's of his young career, garnering 28 wins from 39 matches and title-winning runs at the ITF M25 Trnava and the Prague Challenger.

At the age of 17, he secured a spot in the US Open main draw for the first time in his career by successfully navigating the qualifiers. This also marks his debut on the main tour.

Mensik has showcased his immense potential, outplaying both Gregoire Barrere and Titouan Droguet en route to the third round in New York. With an impressive five-match winning streak under his belt, he will enter the upcoming match with Fritz aiming to present a formidable challenge for the American.

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik match details

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fritz and Mensik is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik odds

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik prediction

The encounter promises an intriguing battle between experience and potential. Fritz will bring his seasoned skills to the court, while Mensik aims to make a mark in his debut on the main tour.

A familiar face on the ATP tour, Fritz has had a commendable season. With an impressive win-loss record and several title-winning runs, he has showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

Known for his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play, the American will look to dominate the match with his strong serve and relentless baseline game. His experience and consistency could prove to be crucial factors in his quest for victory.

On the other hand, Mensik, a 17-year-old prodigy, has been making waves with his exceptional performances this season. With a string of wins and title triumphs, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential.

Despite his young age, he has shown maturity beyond his years, displaying a well-rounded game and a calm demeanor on the court. His ability to adapt to different playing styles and his solid defensive skills could pose a challenge for Fritz.

However, considering Fritz's experience and recent strong form, he enters the match as the favorite. His offensive game and ability to dictate play could give him an edge over Mensik.

Tennis fans can expect a thrilling encounter as these two players showcase their skills and fight for a place in the next round. It is most likely that will Fritz overpower the youngster and secure his place in the fourth round.

Pick: Fritz to win in four sets.