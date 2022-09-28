Tel Aviv Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech
Date: September 29, 2022
Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.
Round: Second round (Round of 16).
Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.
Category: ATP 250.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: €949,475.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.
Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Third seed Diego Schwartzman will face Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the Tel Aviv Open on Thursday.
Schwartzman reached two clay-court finals in Buenos Aires and Rio, losing to Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
The Argentine was seeded 14th at the US Open and reached the third round before losing to Frances Tiafoe. He then represented Team World at the Laver Cup and lost his only match of the tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Rinderknech's best performance of 2022 came at the Adelaide International 2, where he reached the final before losing 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3 to Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Frenchman also made it to the semifinals of the Qatar Open, losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili.
After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the US Open, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz with wins over Jaume Munar and Nikoloz Basilashvili. However, he lost 6-3, 6-2 to second seed Hubert Hurkacz. He then took part in the Tel Aviv Open and booked his spot in the second round by beating Marius Copil 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.
Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
The head-to-head between Schwartzman and Rinderknech is 0-0 as they will face each other for the very first time.
Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
All odds are sourced by BETMGM.
Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Schwartzman will enter the match as the favorite to win given his ranking and recent run of form. The Argentine has won only nine out of 18 matches so far on hard courts this season but he is capable of getting the better of Rinderknech.
He has a good baseline game and his groundstrokes are effective. The 30-year-old's speed and his ability to switch quickly from defense to offense should come in handy.
Rinderknech has a powerful serve and will rely on it for free points. The Frenchman cannot afford to make too many errors if he is to stand a chance of winning the match.
Eventually, Schwartzman should be able to get the better of Rinderknech and seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open.
Pick: Schwartzman to win in straight sets.