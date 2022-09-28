Tel Aviv Open 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: September 29, 2022

Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €949,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Diego Schwartzman reached two finals this season

Third seed Diego Schwartzman will face Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the Tel Aviv Open on Thursday.

Schwartzman reached two clay-court finals in Buenos Aires and Rio, losing to Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Argentine was seeded 14th at the US Open and reached the third round before losing to Frances Tiafoe. He then represented Team World at the Laver Cup and lost his only match of the tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Arthur Rinderknech competing at the US Open

Rinderknech's best performance of 2022 came at the Adelaide International 2, where he reached the final before losing 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3 to Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Frenchman also made it to the semifinals of the Qatar Open, losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the US Open, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz with wins over Jaume Munar and Nikoloz Basilashvili. However, he lost 6-3, 6-2 to second seed Hubert Hurkacz. He then took part in the Tel Aviv Open and booked his spot in the second round by beating Marius Copil 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



Not just because he defeats Marius Copil, 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3 in Tel Aviv, but also because he seems to have commissioned a renaissance painter to follow him around on tour



Look at this photo!



Rinderknech moves on to face Diego Schwartzman Congratulations to Arthur RinderknechNot just because he defeats Marius Copil, 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3 in Tel Aviv, but also because he seems to have commissioned a renaissance painter to follow him around on tourLook at this photo!Rinderknech moves on to face Diego Schwartzman Congratulations to Arthur RinderknechNot just because he defeats Marius Copil, 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3 in Tel Aviv, but also because he seems to have commissioned a renaissance painter to follow him around on tourLook at this photo! 🎨Rinderknech moves on to face Diego Schwartzman https://t.co/u0akVwRlN6

Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The head-to-head between Schwartzman and Rinderknech is 0-0 as they will face each other for the very first time.

Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Diego Schwartzman -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-115) Arthur Rinderknech +100 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by BETMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Schwartzman will be the favorite to win

Schwartzman will enter the match as the favorite to win given his ranking and recent run of form. The Argentine has won only nine out of 18 matches so far on hard courts this season but he is capable of getting the better of Rinderknech.

He has a good baseline game and his groundstrokes are effective. The 30-year-old's speed and his ability to switch quickly from defense to offense should come in handy.

Rinderknech has a powerful serve and will rely on it for free points. The Frenchman cannot afford to make too many errors if he is to stand a chance of winning the match.

Eventually, Schwartzman should be able to get the better of Rinderknech and seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open.

Pick: Schwartzman to win in straight sets.

