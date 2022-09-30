Tel Aviv Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Marin Cilic vs (Q) Liam Broady

Date: September 30, 2022

Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €949,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady preview

Marin Cilic returned to the Top 20 of the ATP rankings this season

Second seed Marin Cilic will face Liam Broady in the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open on Saturday.

Cilic is yet to win a title this season but has produced some impressive performances, most notably reaching the semifinals of the French Open.

He entered the Tel Aviv Open as the second seed, thus receiving a walkover to the round of 16. Here, he faced Dominic Thiem and the latter took the opening set 7-6(6).

However, The Croat roared back into the match in the second set and won it 6-2 to force the match into a decider. The former US Open champion made the decisive break in the seventh game of the third set and won it 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Cilic wins the clash



Marin prevails in a tough 3 setter vs Dominic Thiem 6-7 6-2 6-4 to move into Tel-Aviv quarter-finals Cilic wins the clashMarin prevails in a tough 3 setter vs Dominic Thiem 6-7 6-2 6-4 to move into Tel-Aviv quarter-finals https://t.co/5aAf6QLXXj

Liam Broady competing in Wimbledon

Broady qualified for the main draw of the Tel Aviv Open with straight-set wins over Roberto Marcora and Nicolas Alvarez Varona.

The 28-year-old faced Hamad Medjedovic in the first round and beat him 7-5, 6-3 to set up a Round of 16 clash against fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Broady won the opening set 6-4 but the Dutchman bounced back to win the second 6-3. The Brit then took the decider 6-3 to reach his first ATP quarterfinal of the season.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



So, it's nice to see the Brit rise in the rankings after a big win.



Broady takes down Botic Van De Zandschulp, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move on in Tel Aviv Liam Broady didn't earn any points for his two biggest wins; Hurkacz at the Tokyo Olympics & Schwartzman at this year's Wimbledon.So, it's nice to see the Brit rise in the rankings after a big win.Broady takes down Botic Van De Zandschulp, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move on in Tel Aviv https://t.co/leyelzoy1Y

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady head-to-head

Cilic leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Broady, winning 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships this season.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Marin Cilic -550 -3.5 (-190) Over 20.5 (-150) Liam Broady +375 +3.5 (+135) Under 20.5 (+105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady prediction

Cilic will be considered the favorite to win

While both players won their previous matches in three sets, Cilic will be favored to win because of his quality and experience. However, Broady gave the Croat a tough fight at the Queen's Club Championships this year and won't back down on Saturday.

Cilic has a big serve and will look to make the most out of it. The Croat's strong groundstrokes will also be useful in making life difficult for Broady. The Brit has a high rally tolerance and will look to force Cilic to make unforced errors. He will have to be at his absolute best in order to come out on top on Saturday.

Judging by Cilic's recent form, he should be able to get the better of Broady and reach the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open.

Pick: Cilic to win in straight sets.

