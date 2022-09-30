Tel Aviv Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne

Date: September 30, 2022

Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €949,475.

Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne preview

Cressy won his first ATP title this season

Fourth seed Maxime Cressy will face Constant Lestienne in the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open on Friday.

Cressy received a bye to the Round of 16 in Tel Aviv, where he faced Sebastian Korda. He put in a fine display against his compatriot, serving 14 aces and winning 27 out of 30 points on his first serve.

The World No. 34 won 6-4, 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Maxime Cressy defeats Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 to advance in Tel Aviv!



World No. 68 Lestienne has competed mostly on the ATP Challenger Tour this season but managed to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open last week, where he lost to Dan Evans.

The Frenchman then competed in the Tel Aviv Open, defeating compatriot Adrian Mannarino 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round to set up a Round-of-16 clash against Emil Ruusuvuori.

He beat the Finn 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have not locked horns before.

Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Maxime Cressy -175 -3.5 (+130) Over 21.5 (-165) Constant Lestienne +135 +3.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (+120)

Maxime Cressy vs Constant Lestienne prediction

Cressy will be the favorite heading into the encounter

Lestienne will be in good spirits after reaching his second successive quarterfinal of the season. However, Cressy is the favorite on paper considering his superior ranking and form, along with the fact that the Frenchman has not played a lot on the ATP Tour in 2022.

Cressy is gradually establishing himself as one of the best servers on the tour and often deploys a serve-and-volley approach. The 25-year-old will look to get as many free points as he can on his serve while also keeping his double fault count in check.

Lestienne's serve may not be as good as Cressy's but he can still accumulate a fair amount of aces. The Frenchman broke Ruusuvuori four times in the last match and will look to target Cressy's second serve.

Although Lestienne will put up a fight, Cressy's powerful serve and improved all-round game should see him through to the semifinals.

Pick: Cressy to win in straight sets.

