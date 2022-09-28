Tel Aviv Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda

Date: September 28, 2022

Tournament: Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Tel Aviv, Israel.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €949,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda preview

Maxume Cressy is the fourth seed at the Tel Aviv Open

Fourth seed Maxime Cressy will face compatriot Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Tel Aviv Open on Wednesday.

Cressy won his first ATP singles title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport by beating Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. He also reached the finals at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Cressy was seeded 30th at the US Open but was forced to withdraw from his opening-round match against Marton Fucsovics due to injury.

Ed Salmon @fogmount Down 7-6(4) 5-7 1-5 to Fucsovics, Cressy retires. Down 7-6(4) 5-7 1-5 to Fucsovics, Cressy retires.

Sebastian Korda in action at the US Open

Korda has had a disappointing season. His best result has been reaching the semifinals of the Estoril Open. He also made it to the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Korda reached the second round of the US Open before losing to compatriot Tommy Paul in five sets. The 22-year-old then competed at the Moselle Open in Metz and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti. However, he lost 6-4, 6-4 to eventual champion Lorenzo Sonego.

Korda faced Turkey's Cem Ilkel in the first round of the Tel Aviv Open and beat him 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the Round of 16.

Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Cressy and Korda have not faced each other before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maxime Cressy +162 +2.5 (-125) Under 23.5 (-138) Sebastian Korda -200 -2.5 (-110) Over 23.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Maxime Cressy vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Maxime Cressy has produced some good performances with his serve-and-volley game

This is a tough match to call. Cressy is the higher-ranked player but Korda is more than capable of coming out on top.

Cressy has a big serve and loves to serve-and-volley and chip-and-charge. He has also improved his returning skills this season. The 25-year-old does, however, need to be wary of double faulting, something he has been prone to in his last few matches.

Korda also possesses a potent serve. He is an aggressive player and will look to take the attack to Cressy and put him under pressure early on. The 22-year-old is a good volleyer and is precise at the net, which he could use to disrupt the pace of points.

The match promises to be hard-fought, but considering Cressy's error-prone game at the moment, Korda should be able to see this on through.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

