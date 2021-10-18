Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova

Date: 19 October 2021

Tournament: Tenerife Ladies Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Tenerife, Canary Islands

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova preview

Camila Giorgi will open her 2021 Tenerife Ladies Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Spain's Aliona Bolsova on Tuesday.

Giorgi, the 4th seed, has suffered a slight slump in form following her brilliant run at the National Bank Open back in August. The Italian will be hoping to turn things around and stage a deep run here this week.

Aliona Bolsova has already won two mathces this week.

Bolsova, meanwhile, comes into this contest having scored two solid wins in the qualification rounds of the tournament. The Spaniard was especially impressive in her second match against Kaja Juvan, where she came back after dropping the opening set to prevail 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5).

Bolsova is a former top 100 player, and she is currently on a comeback trail. The 23-year-old possesses a consistent baseline-oriented game that can trouble hard-hitting players like Giorgi, and she would certainly be eyeing an upset.

Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Camila Giorgi and Aliona Bolsova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova prediction

Camila Giorgi is looking to return to winning ways.

Camila Giorgi has suffered four straight first-round exits since her title-winning run at Montreal. She will be looking to end that streak by putting up a solid showing at the Tenerife Open.

The mercurial Italian will likely be the aggressor in the first-round match against Aliona Bolsova, but she needs to be wary of the Spaniard's tenacity.

Bolsova likes playing in slower conditions; her best result on tour is a fourth-round showing at Roland Garros. That said, she has had some encouraging results on other surfaces as well.

Most recently, the 23-year-old had Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa on the ropes at Wimbledon.

Bolsova will look to turn this into a physical affair, but the match will likely be on Giorgi's racket. If the Italian can measure her attack well, she should be able to come through the test.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

