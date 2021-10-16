Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

The WTA tour will head to Tenerife and Moscow after the last WTA 1000 event of the season wraps up in Indian Wells. With two events taking place in two cities, players have plenty of chances to gain points and make a last-minute push to qualify for the WTA Finals.

The inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open is set to take place in Tenerife, Spain from October 18-24. The WTA 250 event boasts a quality 32-player field headlined by World No. 7 Elina Svitolina.

2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek and Sara Sorribes Tormo round out the top three seeds. Camila Giorgi, Viktorija Golubic, Zhang Shuai, Clara Tauson and Alison Riske also feature in the draw.

With main draw action starting on Monday, here's a look at how the tournament could play out over the next week.

Top half: Elina Svitolina looking to boost her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals

Camila Giorgi at the 2021 US Open.

Top seeds - (1) Elina Svitolina, (4) Camila Giorgi, (5) Viktorija Golubic and (7) Clara Tauson

Expected semifinal: Elina Svitolina vs Camila Giorgi

Analysis: Elina Svitolina has been consistent throughout the year, but the Ukrainian hasn't really made an impact at any of the big tournaments. She won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a 16th career title at the WTA 250 event in Chicago.

Svitolina is the heavy favorite to win the title in Tenerife and she needs it in order to keep her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals alive. She kicks off her campaign against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

The talented teenager started the year ranked 186 but has now climbed to 70. Osorio Serrano, who won her maiden title in April, should not pose too much of a threat to Svitolina on paper.

Mayar Sherif is most likely to be Svitolina's second-round opponent, and while she could put up a fight, the Ukrainian should be able to progress. Her first real challenge could come in the quarterfinals, in the form of rising star Clara Tauson.

The Dane, who kicks off her Tenerife Open campaign against Heather Watson, has won two titles this year. The youngster has improved tremendously and has the potential to stage an upset.

Camila Giorgi is the next highest seed in this half of the draw. The Italian won the biggest title of her career at the Canadian Open this year, defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final. However, she hasn't won a match since then and arrives in Tenerife on a four-match losing streak. Giorgi is set to face a qualifier in her first-round match, so she will fancy her chances of finally registering a win.

Fifth seed Viktorija Golubic is also in this section of the draw and faces Arantxa Rus in the opening round. The Swiss reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon this year, and given her draw at the Tenerife Open, she could make another a deep run.

Predicted semifinal: Elina Svitolina def. Viktorija Golubic

Bottom half: Tamara Zidansek and Sara Sorribes Tormo look to capitalize on a weak draw

Tamara Zidansek at the 2021 French Open.

Top seeds: (2) Tamara Zidansek, (3) Sara Sorribes Tormo, (6) Zhang Shuai and (8) Alison Rikse

Expected semifinal: Tamara Zidansek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Analysis: The bottom half of the Tenerife Open draw is headed by Tamara Zidansek. She made the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time at Roland Garros this year, won a WTA 250 title and reached the final of another tournament. However, all of her significant achievements have been on clay, and she's yet to prove herself on hardcourts.

Zidansek's first-round opponent is World No. 76 Rebecca Peterson, following which she will face either a qualifier or Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in the next round. The winner of that match will most likely face sixth seed Zhang Shuai or Alize Cornet in the quarterfinals.

US Open doubles champion Zhang Shuai opens against a qualifier before a potential meeting with Alize Corent in the second round. The Frenchwoman has had a rather subpar season, compiling a 20-22 record for the year.

Third seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, will take on Varvara Gracheva in her opening match and either Ann Li or Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the second round. The Spaniard's highlights this season include a win against World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty at the Tokyo Olympics and her maiden title in Guadalajara.

Alison Rikse is the next seeded player in this section, and following a first-round match against a qualifier, she could face the winner of the match between Marta Kostyuk and Irina-Camelia Begu.

Riske has struggled to string together consecutive wins this year and considering her recent form, the chances of the American crashing out early are high. Either Kostyuk or Begu could upset her to make the quarterfinals, where Sorribes Tormo will potentially lie in wait.

Predicted semifinal: Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Alize Cornet

Also Read

Predicted final

Elina Svitolina def. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Edited by Arvind Sriram