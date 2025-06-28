Tennis couples in action at Wimbledon 2025 ft. Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas

Anticipation for Wimbledon 2025 is reaching its fever pitch, with the tournament slated to begin in less than 48 hours. Barring a few notable absentees, all top players have gathered in London to claim one of the most coveted trophies in all of tennis.

Ad

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff, are some of the high-profile names leading the charge at this year's edition of the grass court Major.

While most players only focus on their own results, a handful of them will defy the trend considering their partners are in the draw as well. There are a few couples participating in the tournament, with each pair looking to make a deep run. Here's a look at the three couples taking part in this year's Wimbledon:

Ad

Trending

#1. Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are the only married couple in the Wimbledon 2025 draw. The two tied the knot in July 2021 after a courtship period of two years and welcomed their first child a year later. They've had contrasting results at the All England Club over the years.

Ad

Wimbledon is Monfils' worst Major in terms of results, going as far as the fourth round only once (2018). Svitolina, on the other hand, is a two-time semifinalist, making the last four in 2019 and 2023. She lost to Simona Halep and Marketa Vondrousova respectively, who eventually won the tournament.

Neither of them are in good form heading into this year's edition of the grass court Major. Monfils lost in the first round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart and the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Svitolina was sent packing by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Ad

Svitolina, seeded 14th this year, will begin her quest for a maiden Major title against Anna Bondar. She reached the quarterfinals of the preceding two Majors and at last year's Wimbledon.

Monfils will take on 18th seed Ugo Humbert in the first round. He advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open and the second round of the French Open. He made the third round here a year ago. The married duo made the second week Down Under at the start of the season and will aim to do the same here as well.

Ad

#2. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together for half a decade. They started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in December 2024. They've never made a deep run together at a Major and will be eager to change that at this year's Wimbledon.

Ad

Boulter's best showing at her home Slam has been a couple of third-round appearances. De Minaur progressed to his maiden quarterfinal at the grass court Major last year. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury and couldn't even take to the court for a chance to make the semifinals, giving a walkover to his opponent, Novak Djokovic.

Boulter got her grass swing underway with a second-round showing at Queen's Club. Her title defense in Nottingham concluded with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion McCartney Kessler. De Minaur's time at Queen's Club came to an early end, losing in the first round itself.

Ad

The Aussie, seeded 11th, has a relatively easy first-round assignment at Wimbledon, facing clay court specialist Roberto Carballes Baena. His fiance, on the other hand, received a tough opener in the form of ninth seed Paula Badosa. Boulter will try to script an upset in order to avoid her first opening-round exit since 2017.

#3. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitispas at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been in a committed relationship for the better part of the last two years. While the two briefly parted ways in May 2024, they reunited less than a month later. The couple count a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon as their best result.

Ad

Badosa has advanced to that stage thrice, most recently a year ago. Tsitsipas has reached the fourth round twice, in 2018 and 2023. The Spaniard was showing signs of rounding into form prior to Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals of the Berlin Tennis Open.

Unfortunately, an injury forced Badosa to retire halfway through her quarterfinal contest against Wang Xinyu. Tsitsipas was knocked out by Alex Michelsen in the second round of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, his only prior tournament on grass this year.

24th seed Tsitsipas will begin his campaign at the All England Club against qualifier Valentin Royer. Ninth seed Badosa will face home favorite Boulter in her first-round match. Both will aim to overcome their respective struggles to make a winning start at Wimbledon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More