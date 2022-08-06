"If you don't like Kyrgios' style of play & personality on the court, you want tennis to be boring & predictable" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios beating Frances Tiafoe in Citi Open thriller

In one of the season's most gripping and dramatic matches so far, the 63rd-ranked Nick Kyrgios defeated World No. 27th Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 7-6(14-12), 6-2 in the Citi Open quarterfinals.

The Australian was on the verge of a straight-sets defeat before he bravely saved five match points in the second-set tie break and pushed the match into the decider. Neither player could break the other's serve in the first two sets. However, Kyrgios fought Washington's difficult weather conditions better and used his big serve to break the American twice in the third set to close out the match.

While Tifaoe produced 14 aces and 33 winners in the match, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist dished out a staggering 35 aces, along with 60 winners. Fans loved every second of the match, including the emotional meltdowns and the high quality of tennis the two players showcased, particularly Kyrgios.

"Tennis would be a less entertaining place when this man stops showing up on the court. What a showman, what natural talent and hand skills. Never change your style but please become a little more serious about your game. @NickKyrgios your talent deserves better results," a fan tweeted.

Ankit Singh @ankit_singh11 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios never change your style but please become a little more serious about your game your talent deserves better results @FTiafoe Tennis would be a less entertaining place when this man stops showing up on court. What a showman, what natural talent and hand skillsnever change your style but please become a little more serious about your game @NickKyrgios your talent deserves better results @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @FTiafoe Tennis would be a less entertaining place when this man stops showing up on court. What a showman, what natural talent and hand skills 👌👏 never change your style but please become a little more serious about your game @NickKyrgios 😅 your talent deserves better results 😎🔥

"This match again proves after all the antics in both the tie breaks that Nick just has to be serious about his game, his game is way too good for most of the guys on tour. Whether he implodes or explodes, he's box office nonetheless. Well done Nick, win the title now," another tweet read.

Ankit Singh @ankit_singh11 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios well done Nick, win the title now @CitiOpen This match again proves after all the antics in both the tie breaks that Nick just has to be serious about his game, his game is way too good for most of the guys on tour. Whether he implodes or explodes, he's box office nonethelesswell done Nick, win the title now @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @CitiOpen This match again proves after all the antics in both the tie breaks that Nick just has to be serious about his game, his game is way too good for most of the guys on tour. Whether he implodes or explodes, he's box office nonetheless 😅 well done Nick, win the title now 👊

"Really impressed how Nick Kyrgios is controlling his temper, he slips occasionally but seems to reel it in, no doubt this has a lot to do with team. But give yourself a big Pat on the back Nick as it is you and you alone that is making better changes and you are playing awesome," a user posted.

Lee Kimpton @LeeKimpton2 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @CitiOpen Really impressed how Nick Kyrgios is controlling his temper, he slips occasionally but seems to reel it in, no doubt this has a lot to do with team. But give yourself a big Pat on the back Nick as it is you and you alone that is making better changes and you are playing Awesome @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @CitiOpen Really impressed how Nick Kyrgios is controlling his temper, he slips occasionally but seems to reel it in, no doubt this has a lot to do with team. But give yourself a big Pat on the back Nick as it is you and you alone that is making better changes and you are playing Awesome

Here are a few more reactions:

David Jones @crawjo_1 Kyrgios with 35 aces to beat Tiafoe. If you don't like Kyrgios's style of play and personality on the court, you want tennis to be boring and predictable. Kyrgios with 35 aces to beat Tiafoe. If you don't like Kyrgios's style of play and personality on the court, you want tennis to be boring and predictable.

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen



Kyrgios just winning tennis matches now, scary territory for any opponent.



Might play Medvedev in R2 in Didn’t see a lot of the match, but fairly 🧊 handshake from Foe, which says a lot.Kyrgios just winning tennis matches now, scary territory for any opponent.Might play Medvedev in R2 in Didn’t see a lot of the match, but fairly 🧊 handshake from Foe, which says a lot. Kyrgios just winning tennis matches now, scary territory for any opponent. Might play Medvedev in R2 in 🇨🇦

Richard Ingham Evans @Ringham7 Ignoring cheering DC crowd, @NickKyrgios saved a MP with an ace & went on to hit 35 total as he came back to beat local favorite @FTiafoe 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 to reach sf of @CitiOpen . Typical Kyrgios performance, full of drama & great tennis. Ignoring cheering DC crowd, @NickKyrgios saved a MP with an ace & went on to hit 35 total as he came back to beat local favorite @FTiafoe 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 to reach sf of @CitiOpen. Typical Kyrgios performance, full of drama & great tennis.

Asheley @Asheley09297956 As someone who beats themselves up when competing, I feel like I understand @NickKyrgios . He’s not shit talking fans or his box, he’s coaching himself, which is what GREAT players do. He’s just more vocal about it lol As someone who beats themselves up when competing, I feel like I understand @NickKyrgios. He’s not shit talking fans or his box, he’s coaching himself, which is what GREAT players do. He’s just more vocal about it lol

Abs @AbigailRamage The fact that Kyrgios yelled at the ump and didn’t lose a point in this match is baffling to me. I don’t blame Tiafoe for being pissed. Kyrgios is such a talented player but needs to work on his composure during matches. The fact that Kyrgios yelled at the ump and didn’t lose a point in this match is baffling to me. I don’t blame Tiafoe for being pissed. Kyrgios is such a talented player but needs to work on his composure during matches.

CHRIST⬡PHER @CHUDG34 …Kyrgios serving when the crowd is still yelling and ball boys still on the court 🤣🫣 This Kyrgios Tiafoe match is 🍿…Kyrgios serving when the crowd is still yelling and ball boys still on the court 🤣🫣 This Kyrgios Tiafoe match is 🍿 😂…Kyrgios serving when the crowd is still yelling and ball boys still on the court 🤣🫣💀

Nick Kyrgios faces Mikael Ymer in Citi Open semifinals

Nick Kyrgios is looking for his first title of the season.

Nick Kyrgios, whose last singles title came at the 2019 Citi Open, has a win-loss record of 21-7 this year. During his successful campaign in Washington DC three years ago, the Aussie defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch his sixth tour title.

The 27-year-old is set to square off against Sweden's 23-year-old Mikael Ymer in the semifinals of this year's edition. This will be the first meeting between the two players. On his way to the semifinals, World No. 115 Ymer beat players like Andy Murray, Aslan Karatsev, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Sebastian Korda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far