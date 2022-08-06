"If you don't like Kyrgios' style of play & personality on the court, you want tennis to be boring & predictable" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios beating Frances Tiafoe in Citi Open thriller

In one of the season's most gripping and dramatic matches so far, the 63rd-ranked Nick Kyrgios defeated World No. 27th Frances Tiafoe 6-7(5), 7-6(14-12), 6-2 in the Citi Open quarterfinals.
The Australian was on the verge of a straight-sets defeat before he bravely saved five match points in the second-set tie break and pushed the match into the decider. Neither player could break the other's serve in the first two sets. However, Kyrgios fought Washington's difficult weather conditions better and used his big serve to break the American twice in the third set to close out the match.
While Tifaoe produced 14 aces and 33 winners in the match, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist dished out a staggering 35 aces, along with 60 winners. Fans loved every second of the match, including the emotional meltdowns and the high quality of tennis the two players showcased, particularly Kyrgios.
"Tennis would be a less entertaining place when this man stops showing up on the court. What a showman, what natural talent and hand skills. Never change your style but please become a little more serious about your game. @NickKyrgios your talent deserves better results," a fan tweeted.
"This match again proves after all the antics in both the tie breaks that Nick just has to be serious about his game, his game is way too good for most of the guys on tour. Whether he implodes or explodes, he's box office nonetheless. Well done Nick, win the title now," another tweet read.
"Really impressed how Nick Kyrgios is controlling his temper, he slips occasionally but seems to reel it in, no doubt this has a lot to do with team. But give yourself a big Pat on the back Nick as it is you and you alone that is making better changes and you are playing awesome," a user posted.
Here are a few more reactions:
Nick Kyrgios faces Mikael Ymer in Citi Open semifinals
Nick Kyrgios, whose last singles title came at the 2019 Citi Open, has a win-loss record of 21-7 this year. During his successful campaign in Washington DC three years ago, the Aussie defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch his sixth tour title.
The 27-year-old is set to square off against Sweden's 23-year-old Mikael Ymer in the semifinals of this year's edition. This will be the first meeting between the two players. On his way to the semifinals, World No. 115 Ymer beat players like Andy Murray, Aslan Karatsev, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Sebastian Korda.