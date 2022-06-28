"When one GOAT meets another and 45 Grand Slams are casually hanging around" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams meeting during Wimbledon practice

Are you a tennis fan and having a rough day? These visuals of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams might cheer you up, as they did for numerous fans around the world.
As the 23-time Grand Slam champion finished her practice and started walking away from the court yesterday, she was greeted by the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who was on his way to practice. According to a journalist who captured the moment, the players exchanged cordial pleasantries and Williams congratulated Nadal on his achievements this year.
The only time both players won the title at Wimbledon was in 2010. They will start their quest for another title on Tuesday.
As soon as the visuals surfaced on the internet, fans started to express their emotions for the two legends of the game.
"When one GOAT meets another and 45 Grand Slams are just casually hanging around," a fan wrote on Twitter.
"I love tennis because in so many ways, it feels like high school lol. Here are the two cool kids trading notes on their recent achievements," a user posted.
"No combination of pairs of (active) players add up to more Slams than these 2. Too beautiful," another fan tweeted.
"Put it in the Louvre," a fan posted.
"Moment of millions (literally)," an account wrote.
"45 grand slams (in singles) in this photo. 61 in total, if you count Serena's legendary doubles career," another tweet read.
"Which will happen first - will Serena equal Margaret Court at 24 Slams or will Rafa equal Serena at 23?! Lots of GOAT-ness in one photo," a fan tweeted.
"They will each have 23 slams in 2 weeks," a user commented.
"2 of the Greatest Tennis players there will ever be," a fan said.
"Long live these two," another user wrote.
Rafael Nadal begins his hunt for 23rd Grand Slam on Tuesday
It has been an incredible first six months of the season for Rafael Nadal, with the Spaniard taking the first two Majors for the first time in his career. Nadal, who already leads the Grand Slam race, is gearing up to extend his glory. The two-time Wimbledon champion will play his first match at this year's SW19 event on Tuesday.
His opponent is World No. 41 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. This will be Nadal's first match at the grasscourt Major tournament since losing to Roger Federer in the semifinals in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the global pandemic, while Nadal withdrew in 2021 due to his long-term foot problem.