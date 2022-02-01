Tennis fans troll Novak Djokovic on Twitter after Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal emerged as the champion of the 2022 Australian Open after Novak Djokovic could not defend his title in Melbourne. The Serb was deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated.

Many tennis fans took to Twitter to troll Djokovic for his stance on vaccination. While some hailed Nadal for taking the jab and winning the Major, others claimed that Djokovic should inoculate himself in order to feature in the year's remaining Slams.

Twitter user Spacho depicted through a GIF Djokovic's desperation to be vaccinated now that the Spaniard is ahead of him in the Grand Slam race.

Spacho @HotTakeSpacho Djokovic running to get that vaccination after Nadal’s win #AusOpen Djokovic running to get that vaccination after Nadal’s win #AusOpen https://t.co/M6M8t5nZW4

Another Twitter user, AI B, posted a short video of Djokovic supposedly yelling, "Why oh why didn't I take the vaccine?" after watching the Spaniard's victory in Melbourne.

Al B @Scene_By_ALB

#AusOpen Novak Djokovic is saying “Why oh why didn’t I take the vaccine” Novak Djokovic is saying “Why oh why didn’t I take the vaccine” #AusOpen https://t.co/waLfB2kaZD

Interestingly, Pune (a city in India) Police used a picture of Nadal and Djokovic to spread awareness about vaccination. They incorporated the hashtag 'Novaccinenotrophy' in their Twitter post, indicating that the Serb needs to be vaccinated in order to win more trophies in the future.

Twitter user Edward Hardy also took a jibe at the Serb. Stating that while Nadal "became the most successful man in tennis history," Djokovic watched the final at home because he refused to take the vaccine.

Edward Hardy @EdwardTHardy Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open to become the most successful man in tennis history



Novak Djokovic is sat at home because he got deported from Australia for refusing to get the Covid vaccine Rafael Nadal has won the Australian Open to become the most successful man in tennis historyNovak Djokovic is sat at home because he got deported from Australia for refusing to get the Covid vaccine

Twitter user Sagar emphasized that only a "vaccinated player could become the first player to win 21 Grand Slams."

Sagar @sagarcasm



#RafaelNadal If someone is still not sure about the importance of vaccines, tell them that only a vaccinated person could become the first to win 21 grand slams If someone is still not sure about the importance of vaccines, tell them that only a vaccinated person could become the first to win 21 grand slams#RafaelNadal https://t.co/00T921NPmq

Another Twitter user, Trendulkar, posted a screenshot of the men with the most Grand Slams, showing Nadal's name at the top. Remarking that "vaccination helps," he hinted that if Djokovic wants his name at the top, he needs to get vaccinated.

A.J. incorporated Djokovic's face into a popular meme that portrayed him as despondant after watching Nadal reach 21 Majors. He also sarcastically suggested that the World No. 1 should take the vaccine along with his soda.

Novak Djokovic to begin 2022 season at the Dubai Tennis Championship

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals in 2021

Djokovic will kick off his 2022 season at the Dubai Tennis Championship after last playing a professional match at the Davis Cup Finals in 2021.

The Dubai Tennis Championship is an ATP 500 event that will take place from February 21-26 on outdoor hardcourts. Along with the Serb, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime will headline the event.

Djokovic will be eyeing a sixth title in Dubai this year, a tournament he last won in 2020.

