"Tennis is a very rewarding sport which provides you with a plenty of life skills" says Indian tennis player Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Shreyash Sinha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 44 // 06 Aug 2018, 15:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jeevan won the men's doubles title along with Rohan Bopanna in the 2017 Chennai Open

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan is an Indian tennis player. He turned pro in 2015. He won the men's doubles title in the 2017 Chennai Open along with Rohan Bopanna. He has 6 challenger titles under his bag.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jeevan talks about his tennis career and his plans for the future.

What inspired you to choose tennis as your career?

Jeevan: My experience at the University of Washington under coach Matt Anger and Chris Russell inspired me to pursue a career in tennis after graduation.

How would you like to describe the moment when you and Rohan Bopanna bagged the doubles title in Chennai Open?

Jeevan: It felt like a starting point of a promising career in the doubles profession. I was grateful to have the opportunity to play with Rohan and made the most out of it and I’m looking forward to competing on that stage more often.

You've been a part of Indian tennis circuit for a long time now. What improvements have you seen in the recent years?

Jeevan: The performances of the Indian tennis players have been constantly improving in the ATP World Tour. It would be quite exciting to see the performances in a transition tour in 2019.

What are your plans for the remaining of 2018?

Jeevan: I will play with Austin Krajicek and we would try to make the Main draw of Aussie Open 2019 together.

Who has been your idol? What role has he/she played in your life?

Jeevan: I don’t believe in idols. But my favorite players to watch growing up were Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

There are various young tennis players who wish to represent their nation at the international level. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Jeevan: Tennis is very rewarding sports which provides you with a plenty of life skills. It is always a tough life with a lot of travel. Not always you get a glamorous life and see yourself on TV. So the key is to enjoy playing the game and enjoy the process.