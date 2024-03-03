Tennis Matches Today: Top 3 players you shouldn't miss, ft. Marta Kostyuk, Sebastian Baez

Marta Kostyuk has continued her rich vein of form in 2024 at the ongoing San Diego Open. Kostyuk stunned top seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals and is now one win away from capturing her second title on the main tour.

Elsewhere, Chinese players Wang Xiyu and Yue Yuan have also shown their potential, navigating past the tricky draw at the ATX Open. The Austin crowd can expect a battle of wits between the two like-minded competitors in the finals.

With the chase for silverware lined up in both the men's and women's side of the draw, let's take a look at the most significant matches scheduled on March 3 (United States time).

#1 Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Boulter

After making her first quarterfinal appearace at the Australian Open in the 2024 edition, Marta Kostyuk has now reached the finals of the San Diego Open. Despite chasing the game in the opening hour against Pegula, the Ukranian showed her resilience to outclass the top seed in the semifinals.

Kostyuk will be up against Brit No. 1 Katie Boulter, who has rediscovered her form at the San Diego Open, in the summit clash. The 27-year-old has outsmarted three players out of the top 10 seeds in San Diego: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic and Emma Navarro.

Boulter will be determined to capture her first title of the year and enter the remainder of the hardcourt swing on a high.

Date: March 3, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK) and March 4, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 3:30 p.m. local time, 6:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 p.m. GMT, and 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch San Diego Open?

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

#2 Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo

World No. 21 Sebastian Baez is one of the most in-from players on the men's tour at the moment. The Argentinian is unbeaten in his last eight matches and is one win away from clinching the Chile Open title. He will square off against World No. 51 Alejandro Tabilo in the finals.

Despite having more experience than his opponent on the main tour, Baez will need to play out of his skin to outsmart the local favourite.

Date: March 3, 2024 (Chile, USA, Canada, UK) & March 4, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 7:00 p.m. local time, 5:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Chile Open?

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN+.

#3 Wang Xiyu vs Yue Yuan

None of the top five seeds have reached the finals of the ATX Open 2024 in Austin. Wang Xiyu and Yue Yuan have made the most of their opportunity at the hardcourt event and will vie for the title on Sunday.

The left-handed Wang will be a slight favorite heading into the contest considering her recent results. However, the player who adapts to the conditions well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will get their hands on the title. While Yue has lost one set at the event so far, Wang is yet to drop a set in Austin.

Date: March 3, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK) & March 4, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 2:00 p.m. local time, 5:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia and UK can watch the ATX Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can catch all the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Viewers across the country can watch the matches on beIN Sports.