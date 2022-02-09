"Tennis is a mentally aggressive sport, one has to be able to find a way to be focused without being distracted by external things" - Rafael Nadal

In a recent interview at Cantabria Labs, Rafael Nadal talked about his views on tennis, calling it a "mentally aggressive sport" that requires a lot of focus.

The World No. 5 lifted his 21st Major at the 2022 Australian Open, moving ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in an exhilarating final, fighting back from two sets down to win the Happy Slam for a second time.

In the interview, Nadal referred to tennis as a demanding sport, highlighting the need to stay focused in order to succeed. The 35-year-old revealed that his much-talked-about rituals help him to concentrate in the heat of battle.

For the uninformed, Nadal has a habit of performing a series of rituals before and during every match. From arranging his water bottles on the bench in a specific order to arranging his hair before he serves, the 21-time Major winner is very particular with his on-court rituals.

"Tennis is a mentally aggressive sport. It demands you at all times. One has to be able to find a way to be focused on what one is doing almost 100%, without being distracted by external things," said Nadal.

"I achieve that state of concentration by doing all the rituals I do. I don't know if it's something positive or negative, but it works for me. I have some rituals that help me feel focused on what I'm doing. It's the way to differentiate when I'm competing from the rest of my life," added the World No. 5.

"The only failure is not trying" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

In the same interview, Nadal talked about what failure means to him. The Spaniard said he doesn't judge failure based on results but rather on the right attitude and preparation.

"For me, the only failure is not trying. If I am going to play the Australian Open and come back after losing in the first round, but I have made an effort and I have the right attitude during the preparation week is not a failure," concluded the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Meanwhile, Nadal has confirmed his participation at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has won thrice. The ATP Masters 1000 event is scheduled to take place between March 8-20.

