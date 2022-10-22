Tennis Napoli Cup 2022 final: Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2/WC) Matteo Berrettini vs (4) Lorenzo Musetti.

Date: October 23, 2022.

Tournament: Tennis Napoli Cup 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Napoli, Italy.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €612,000.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti are set to clash in an all-Italian final at the inaugural Tennis Napoli Cup on Sunday.

Berrettini defeated Roberto Carballes Baena and Taro Daniel in straight sets to reach the semifinals. He was up against Mackenzie McDonald for a spot in the final.

McDonald raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, though he faced some trouble while closing it out. Berrettini put up some resistance and won three games in a row, but the American closed out the set on his second attempt.

Berrettini led by a break twice in the second set, but McDonald managed to get back on serve on each occasion. The set eventually went into a tie-break with the Italian coming out on top to take it and force a decider.

The momentum was firmly on Berrettini's side at this point, despite struggling physically with a foot injury. He bagged the last four games of the match to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 comeback victory. The Italian has advanced to his 12th career final and first on hardcourt.

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 US Open.

Lorenzo Musetti scored wins over Laslo Djere and Daniel Elahi Galan to make the semifinals, where Miomir Kecmanovic awaited him. The Italian went down a break in the first set to trail 2-1. He turned things around quickly by winning four games in a row to lead 5-2 and soon served out the set to claim it.

A solitary break of serve midway through the second set was more than enough for Musetti to win the match 6-3, 6-4. He has now reached his second career final and first on hardcourt. He claimed his maiden career title at the Hamburg European Open earlier this year.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Berrettini put up a commendable performance in the semifinals against McDonald despite struggling with a foot injury. He hit 11 aces and finished with 38 winners compared to 15 unforced errors.

Musetti was even more clinical, striking 29 winners to just six unforced errors. The youngster has improved considerably and his forehand is turning into quite the weapon. His one-handed backhand is certainly a reliable shot for the most part, compared to Berrettini, whose backhand can often be the source of all his troubles.

Musetti is yet to drop a set this week and looks to be in formidable form. A fully fit Berrettini might have had a shot, but considering the former Wimbledon finalist's physical woes, his younger opponent is likely to walk away with the title.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.

