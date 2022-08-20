Tennis news today: Cameron Norrie beats Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of Cincinnati, Daniil Medvedev reaches his first Masters semifinal of the season with a win over Taylor Fritz | August 20, 2022

Cameron Norrie needed a little over three hours but finally managed to dispatch Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to his first semifinal at the Masters 1000 level this season by defeating Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

Venus Williams has launched a new eyewear collection in collaboration with Look Optic. Former World No. 1 Martina Hingis has split with husband Harald Leemann after four years of marriage. Dominic Thiem has received a wildcard for the Tel Aviv Open happening next month.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Cameron Norrie overcomes Carlos Alcaraz in a three-hour battle

Cameron Norrie was up by a set and a break before their quarterfinal match turned in Carlos Alcaraz's favor. The Brit was down a break in the deciding set but dug deep to win the match 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4. This was his first win over the teenager, having lost all three of their previous encounters.

This is Norrie's second semifinal at the Masters 1000 level. He'll take on Borna Coric for a spot in the title round.

Daniil Medvedev sets up a semifinal showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won a close opening set against Taylor Fritz, following which he stepped up his game to win 7-6(1), 6-3. With the win, he has reached the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time this season. He's up against Stefanos Tsitsipas next, who defeated John Isner in three sets to make the last four.

Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 7-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at this year's Australian Open in four sets.

Venus Williams launches "Muse", her latest eyewear collection

Venus Williams has teamed up with Look Optic to launch "Muse", her latest collection for them. Featuring some classic designs, the collection is eco-friendly and is made from recyclable materials.

"Introducing Muse, my newest collaboration with @lookopticusa 🕶 Inspired by some of my favorite vintage styles, together we launched their first-ever metal frame made from 100% recycled material. Look good and feel good in these modern yet timeless frames!" - Williams on Instagram

As far as tennis is concerned, Williams has received a wildcard for the US Open. So far, her comeback hasn't gone according to plan, losing all three of her matches.

Martina Hingis splits from her husband

Former World No. 1 Martina Hingis and her husband Harald Leemann have called it quits. They married in July 2018 after dating for a year. The duo have a daughter together, who was born in 2019.

In an interview, Hingis stated that they've got different goals in life and have started to drift apart. She moved out of their home and bought a new apartment closer to where her mother lives. The duo plan to share their responsibilities when it comes to raising their daughter.

Dominic Thiem to participate in the Tel Aviv Open

Tennis will return to Israel after more than two decades as the Tel Aviv Open is set to take place from September 26 to October 2. Dominic Thiem has received a wildcard to compete there.

The tournament was last held in 1996. There were plans to revive it in 2014, which didn't come to fruition. The rest of the playing field will be announced soon.

