Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz moves on to the semifinals of the Croatia Open, Alexander Zverev continues to train as he recovers from an injury | 30 July 2022

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals of the Croatia Open with a straight sets victory. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, lost in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open.

Alexander Zverev shared a training video of himself as he continues his recovery following an ankle injury. The Citi Open and Silicon Valley Classic draws have been revealed, and there are plenty of exciting match-ups in store right from the start of the tournaments. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the semifinals of the Croatia Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 to progress to the semifinals of the Croatia Open. The defending champion wasn't tested too much during the course of his straight-sets victory against the Argentine.

Carlos Alcaraz's next opponent is Giulio Zeppieri, who is in his maiden ATP semifinal. The Italian youngster defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles to make the last four in Umag. If Alcaraz wins his semifinal encounter, he'll face either Jannik Sinner or Franco Agamenone in the final.

Iga Swiatek stunned by Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open. The Frenchwoman, on her part, has been in great form over the last few weeks and always had a fighting chance to beat the Pole.

After dropping the first set, Swiatek stepped up her game to take the second set. The third set was closely contested, with Garcia coming out on top to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. This was Swiatek's first loss on clay this year.

Alexander Zverev shares a training video as he continues his recovery from an injury

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev recently withdrew from the upcoming Canadian Open due to an ankle injury he suffered last month. He's working hard to get back on track, and took to social media to share a training video of himself.

"Work in progress" - Zverev on Instagram

Zverev suffered an ankle injury at the French Open a few weeks ago. He tore three ligaments on his ankle, for which he underwent surgery. While the German's working hard to get back in top shape, it's unknown when he'll finally return to the tour.

The 2022 Citi Open draw is revealed

The 2022 Citi Open is a combined ATP and WTA event, and the recently revealed draws have some exciting matches set right from the start. Venus Williams, who's making her singles comeback, will take on a qualifier. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will begin her campaign against Marie Bouzkova.

On the men's side, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will take on Mikael Ymer in the first round. 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is up against Marcos Giron. Most top players have received a bye into the second round, so they won't be in action at the start of the tournament.

The 2022 Silicon Valley Classic draw is unveiled

The 2022 Silicon Valley Classic draw features a ton of high-profile names and some popcorn first-round matches are in store as well. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is up against Daria Kasatkina in the first round. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on Qinwen Zheng.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will kick off her campaign against Shelby Rogers. Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza will take on big-hitting Camila Giorgi in the first round. The Silicon Valley Classic will take place from August 1-7.

