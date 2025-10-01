Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff & Belinda Bencic engage in heated China Open interaction; Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz loses his cool in Tokyo & more

The top stars of the WTA Tour are still competing at the China Open 2025. Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff's spat during their fourth-round showdown caught everyone by surprise. Jessica Pegula, who rallied from the brink of defeat against Emma Raducanu in the third round, opened up about her miraculous escape.Paula Badosa has struggled with an injury throughout the season. Following her latest setback, she has now decided to end her season. Carlos Alcaraz was the star attraction at the Japan Open 2025 in Tokyo. Competing against Taylor Fritz in the final, he was left frustrated with the chair umpire on account of their differences over the shot clock.Felix Auger-Aliassime recently married his long-time sweetheart Nina Ghaibi. However, his busy schedule has forced the lovebirds to improvise, turning his work commitment at the Shanghai Masters into their honeymoon. Here's a quick lowdown of the day's top news:#1. Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff get into a spat at the China OpenBelinda Bencic and Coco Gauff's fourth-round contest at the China Open on Tuesday, September 30, took a heated turn. The Swiss player was left furious over the crowd's behavior, and even sniped at her opponent.Bencic staged a comeback to capture the first set, although she started to lose her composure in the second set. She was serving in the sixth game and kept on waiting for the crowd's cheers to die down after Gauff hit a winner so she could serve. This led to a back and forth between them.Gauff said that there aren't enough people in the stadium to cause a ruckus, while Bencic retorted that they could cheer after the point.&quot;There's nobody in the stadium. It's been so respectful,&quot; Gauff said.&quot;They can cheer after the point,&quot; Bencic responded.The tipping point came during a changeover after the seventh game. Bencic took the lead to go 4-3 up, and when she got to her bench to rest for a minute, she started arguing with the umpire over the crowd's behavior.&quot;When the point is over, it's no problem, I don't care. But when I'm going to the line ready to serve they don't need to cheer,&quot; Bencic said.At this point Gauff interjected with her own thoughts, which caused Bencic to snap completely. She accused her younger rival and her team of playing mind games.&quot;No one's talking to you. She's talking to me okay! Your team is chatting. I'm too old for these mind games okay,&quot; Bencic said.Gauff was rattled for a while after this tense exchange but it also fired her up. She mounted a successful comeback to beat Bencic 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. She will take on Eva Lys in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 2.#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime's Shanghai Open campaign doubles up as his honeymoon venue with wife Nina GhaibiNina Ghaibi and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup 2023. (Photo: Getty)After six years of courtship, Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime tied the knot with equestrian Nina Ghaibi on September 20, 2025. The wedding ceremony took place in the picturesque Marrakech, Morocco. However, given the hectic tennis schedule, the two didn't have any time for a conventional honeymoon.Auger-Aliassime instead decided to make the most of what he has. Since he's in China for the Shanghai Masters, Asia's only Masters 1000 tournament, the couple decided to make it their honeymoon spot. He took to social media to share an update, posting a photo dump which included pictures of him training for his upcoming tournament as well as exploring the city with Ghaibi.While most players have already gotten a headstart on their Asian swing, Auger-Aliassime hasn't competed anywhere on account of his wedding. He recently made the semifinals of the US Open, and has received a first-round bye at the Shanghai Masters as one of the seeded players.#3. Carlos Alcaraz left frustrated after a run-in with the chair umpire over shot clockCarlos Alcaraz faced familiar foe Taylor Fritz for the Japan Open title on Tuesday, September 30. Eyeing this third consecutive title and eighth of the season, he put himself in the driver's seat after capturing the opening set. A marathon point in the early stages of the second set went his way when he came forward to finish the point at the net.The chair umpire, Fergus Murphy, started the 25-second shot clock immediately after that. This eventually led to Alcaraz receiving a time violation, which irked him to no end. He voiced his displeasure with the umpire's decision during the next changeover, taking a jab at the umpire's tennis credentials.&quot;You think this is normal? Normal or no? I'm asking a question, is it normal or no? Finished the point at the net, I'm a bit tired after the point and I can't go... [gestures towards towel box at the end of the court] Do you think it's normal?&quot; Carlos Alcaraz said during the changeover. &quot;You haven't played tennis in your life, come on. You have never played tennis in your life! Okay, alright,&quot; Alcaraz saidIt appeared as if the tussle with the umpire was on Alcaraz's mind after his 5-1 lead was cut down to 5-4. However, he regained his composure and served out the match on his second try to claim the title. However, he immediately announced his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters after that. He sustained an injury during his first-round match in Tokyo, and while he played through the pain the entire week, he has now opted to rest.#4. Jessica Pegula reveals the secret behind her impressive comeback win over Emma RaducanuJessica Pegula at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)Jessica Pegula saved three match points during her gritty 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-0 comeback win over Emma Raducanu in the third round of the China Open on Monday, September 29. With her back up against the wall, she raised her level when it mattered to get over the finish line.Pegula showed nerves of steel to stage this turnaround, and later took to social media to reveal what powered her through those tense moments. She has been having boba tea courtesy of fellow tennis pro Yuan Yue throughout the tournament, and credited the same for her victory. The screenshot of her Instagram story was later shared on X (formerly Twitter).Pegula will next take on 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round on Wednesday, October 1. A potential quarterfinal date with top seed Iga Swiatek could be on the cards for her after that.#5. Paula Badosa wraps up her season after a persistent injuryA semifinal showing at the Australian Open, Paula Badosa's first at a Major, was a promising start for her this year. Unfortunately, her recurring back and hip issues didn't allow her to sustain the momentum, withdrawing from one tournament after another over the next few months.Badosa grew tired of her start-and-stop season, and following her first-round exit from Wimbledon, she decided to take an extended break. She returned to action to represent Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals a couple of weeks ago. She put up a fight but lost her singles tie against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.Unfortunately, Badosa's injury acted up once again, forcing her to throw in the towel during her third-round match at the China Open against Karolina Muchova on Sunday, September 28. Following the loss, she took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 30, to announce the end of her season. She thanked her supporters and well-wishes in the message, and promised to come back stronger next year.Aside from her semifinal showing Down Under, Badosa also made the quarterfinals in Merida, Strasbourg and Berlin. She reached the fourth round of the Miami Open and the third round of the French Open as well. However, her decision to end her season early could impact her at the start of the next season. She could potentially be unseeded at the Australian Open, putting her at risk of facing a top player right off the bat.