Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu set for a first round showdown at the Italian Open, Daniil Medvedev to make his comeback at the Geneva Open | 7 May 2022

The 2022 Italian Open men's and women's singles draws are out and there are some unbelievable first-round matches on the cards. US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu will face each other in the first round in a highly anticipated contest. Daniil Medvedev, who has been on the sidelines since undergoing hernia surgery, is set to return to the Geneva Open.

Andy Murray, who had to pull out of his third-round match against Novak Djokovic in Madrid due to an illness, still hasn't recovered. As such, he has withdrawn from the Italian Open as well. Carlos Alcaraz scored a big win at the Madrid Open as the teenager defeated his idol Rafael Nadal to advance to the semifinals. Defending champion Alexander Zverev also made it to the last four. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu set for a first-round clash at the Italian Open

The 2022 Italian Open draw has some exciting match-ups lined up. US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu will square off in a blockbuster first-round contest. The winner could potentially face Naomi Osaka in the second round, provided the Japanese gets past Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Coco Gauff will lock horns with three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first round as well. Simona Halep is set for a rematch with Alize Cornet, who knocked her out of the Australian Open in a tight encounter this year. 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will take on 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in another exciting opening round encounter.

Daniil Medvedev to compete at the Geneva Open following recovering from hernia surgery

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev underwent hernia surgery after the Miami Open. Having missed most of the claycourt season so far, Medvedev will look for some match practice in Geneva ahead of the French Open.

Medvedev's form after his Australian Open loss to Rafael Nadal in the final has been on a downward trajectory, with the Russian not having won a title so far and doing poorly in the Sunshine Double in the US. It remains to be seen if Daniil Medvedev will be able to find his form in Geneva and Roland Garros.

Andy Murray to miss the Italian Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray unfortunately had to withdraw due to stomach illness prior to his highly-anticipated third-round match against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open. He defeated Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov to set up the encounter against the World No. 1. The Brit, however, still hasn't recovered from illness and has now decided to skip the Italian Open as well.

Murray was originally set to skip the entire clay season, but accepted a wildcard to compete in Madrid due to hardcourt challenger events being canceled. This necessitated playing on clay to have some match practice ahead of the grasscourt swing.

Carlos Alcaraz knocks defeats idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz scored one of the biggest wins of his career as he defeated his idol Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Friday. This was his first win over the 21-time Grand Slam champion, having previously lost both of their encounters in Miami a few weeks ago and in Madrid last year. The teenager will take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in their first encounter on the ATP tour.

Alexander Zverev continues his title defense at the Madrid Open

Having lost his opening-round match at the BMW Open, there were concerns if Alexander Zverev would be able to defend his Madrid Open title successfully.

He looked to be in trouble against Marin Cilic in his second-round match, but won in three sets. He won the first set against Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian had to retire due to injury.

Zverev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to reach the semifinals, where he'll square off against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek had previously defeated him en route to his second Monte-Carlo Masters title a few weeks ago and will be the favorite heading into the match.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan