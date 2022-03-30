Tennis news today: Matteo Berrettini undergoes surgery on right hand, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka crash out of Challenger event upon comeback | 30 March 2022

Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open after injuring his right hand, has undergone surgery for the same. Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka, who returned to the tour at a Challenger event after lengthy injury lay-offs, both lost in the first round.

Elina Svitolina is taking some time off from tennis and Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, has spoken out about the infamous Will Smith incident at the 2022 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka recorded her best result in a long time by reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open. Here's a round-up of the biggest headlines of the day:

Berrettini undergoes surgery on right hand

Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a right-hand injury. After tests and consultations with medical advisors, Berrettini revealed that he underwent a minor procedure for the injury.

"My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury. Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery," Berrettini said. "My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalized."

As per Berrettini's Instagram update, he is already drawing up plans for his comeback.

Thiem and Wawrinka lose in first round of Marbella Challenger

Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka have returned to the tour after their respective injuries kept them out of action for a long time. Both competed at the ATP Challenger event in Marbella. Unfortunately, the duo were rusty from their prolonged absence and were knocked out in the first round.

Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin, while Wawrinka suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Elias Ymer.

Svitolina announces a break from tennis

The last few months have been extremely difficult for Elina Svitolina and her results this year reflect the same. In an Instagram post, the former World No. 3 revealed that has been suffering from persistent back pain and will therefore take a break from the sport.

"It’s been an extremely difficult couple of months for me, not only mentally but also physically. For a quite long time I’ve been struggling with my back," Svitolina wrote. "Now, my body can’t handle it anymore and I need to rest. Therefore, I'm sad to announce that I will be missing Fed Cup and few of my favorite tournaments in Europe. But I’m sure, I will see you around soon."

The current situation in Ukraine also stressed her out, but Svitolina decided to continue playing in order to honor the bravery of her people.

Richard Williams comments on Will Smith Oscars incident

The Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening took an ugly turn as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made an untoward joke about his wife. Smith won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, but the win was overshadowed by his violent actions.

Through his spokesperson, Richard Williams has spoken out against Smith's unruly behavior.

"We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense," said Richard Williams via his son, Chavoita LeSane.

Smith has since apologized to Rock for his actions.

Osaka reaches semifinals in Miami

Naomi Osaka cruised past 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the the Miami Open. This is her best result in a big tournament since reaching the last four of the 2021 Australian Open.

While the American was hampered by a neck injury, the four-time Grand Slam champion was focused right from the start. Osaka will take on Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the final.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala