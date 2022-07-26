Tennis news today: Nick Kyrgios awarded a wildcard into the Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek thanks fans for coming out in huge numbers for her charity match | 26 July 2022

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios was recently announced as the latest wildcard recipient for the upcoming Cincinnati Open. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who put together a charity match for the benefit of the Ukrainians, thanked fans for coming out to support her initiative in big numbers.

Former top 20 player Xavier Malisse has joined Sebastian Korda's team, though they weren't off to a good start as the American lost in the first round of the Atlanta Open. Dominic Thiem has received a wildcard for the Winston Salem Open, which will be held the week before the US Open.

Sofia Kenin, who has been sidelined due to an injury for the past four months, competed in an exhibition match at the Atlanta Open ahead of her official return to the tour next week. She lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Nick Kyrgios gets a wildcard to compete in the Cincinnati Open

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios was announced as one of the early recipients of the Cincinnati Open wildcard. The Australian's ranking wasn't high enough to secure direct entry, a position he wouldn't have been in had he gotten points for his Wimbledon run.

He's currently competing at the Atlanta Open and will take on Peter Gojowczyk in the first round.

American J.J. Wolf was also given a wildcard entry. The tournament will take place from August 13-21.

Iga Swiatek conveys her gratitude to fans for supporting her charity match

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently organized a charity match, with all proceeds going to the affected people in Ukraine. The event was a huge success, and she took to social media to express her thanks for turning out in such huge numbers to show their support.

"It's amazing. On Saturday in Kraków, I found out how powerful sport is in connecting people and how much we can achieve to help others when we use it wisely. Thank you for the support. Thank you Agnieszka, Sergiy, Martyn, Andriy, Elina for being here," Swiatek said.

Together, we helped many children and teenagers, and not only them, because we reminded the world that war is still there, in Ukraine. Many thanks to my team, especially Paula Wolecka for the idea, heart and strength in making it happen. I'm proud, happy and touched. It was a good day. Very good," she added.

Swiatek now turns her attention to competing professionally. She's the top seed at the Poland Open and will face off against Magdalena Frech in the first round.

Xavier Malisse joins Sebastian Korda's team

Sebastian Korda has added former top 20 player Xavier Malisse to his coaching team for the ongoing hardcourt swing. Their partnership was off to a disappointing start as the American lost to Taro Daniel in the first round of the Atlanta Open. It was Korda's first match after a month-long injury break.

Dominic Thiem to compete at the Winston Salem Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem has accepted a wildcard to compete in the Winston Salem Open, the final tournament before the US Open begins. He's currently participating in the Kitzbuhel Open, following which he'll take a two-week break.

Thiem's next tournament will be the Cincinnati Open, followed by the Winston Salem Open and the US Open.

Sofia Kenin loses to Coco Gauff in Atlanta

Sofia Kenin injured herself and hasn't competed in any tournaments since the Indian Wells Open in March. While she's set to make her comeback at next week's Citi Open, she recently took part in an exhibition match at the Atlanta Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The 2020 Australian Open champion is far from her best, but exhibition matches are hardly a true indicator of one's form. Nevertheless, she has her work cut out for her if she wants to get back to her best.

